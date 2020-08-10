The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein was doing a piece on President Trump’s reelection chances and how they’d soar if he’d just get out of his own way, but while he was researching Trump’s ego, he came across something that surprised him: Democrats and Obama alumni were sympathetic to how Sarah Palin was treated when she was John McCain’s running mate. Of course, Democrats and Obama alumni also feel bad about how they treated candidate Mitt Romney; the guy who put the dog carrier on the car roof and gave someone cancer is now among their best friends. It always works that way.

In the process of reporting on ego, ambition and Donald Trump, I came across an interesting nugget: a sense of sympathy from Democrats and Obama alumni over how Sarah Palin was treated. https://t.co/ZXggOsp8R3 — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 10, 2020

You shitheads would treat her 10X worse today if she were in the race. — Joe Biden is a racist (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 10, 2020

This is how you got Trump. pic.twitter.com/ikJAX45QFk — boomdudecom (@boomdudecom) August 10, 2020

Democrats will often evince sympathy for *former* GOP candidates, from Goldwater to Romney. But never current ones, who are the devil incarnate. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) August 10, 2020

And even more so with McCain who was always held up as the "kind of Republican I'd vote for" except, of course, when the time came. — Andrew Lloyd (@andrewtlloyd) August 10, 2020

You mean how they treated her. I ❤ how you not only give them a pass for their own actions, but you portray them as sympathetic to Palin even tho they themselves were the ones that did it. Gaslighting x1000 — D.S. Ragsdale ✝️ (@AtlantaLiberal) August 10, 2020

To be fair, those are about the only pro-Palin comments in response to Stein’s tweets; many people want to make it clear they have no sympathy for that “crazy snowbilly.”

In other words, we’ll soon have a million examples of Democrats” and media’s own horrific treatment of Palin resurfacing and they’re going to be a bit embarrassed https://t.co/EhnAvSCn9r — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 10, 2020

They won't be embarrassed. They'll just say they've "evolved". Again. — Things Will Be Better In The New Building (@thelastnamehere) August 10, 2020

They have no shame — KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) August 10, 2020

See, but they will insist that was different. She was Republican, and said a dumb thing (which was actually said by Tina Fey). Thus she was evil, and thus deserved it. Totally different. — Just Some Guy (@jeremylatzke) August 10, 2020

Also…they would do it again in a heartbeat. — SW9700 (@sw9700) August 10, 2020

The comments on this thread speak volumes. Very little sympathy there. This is a tactic to draw dispassionate Rs and Independents to the Left. — Chris Creek (@80thChrisCreek) August 10, 2020

The responses to Sam's tweet are…something.🌸 — RAJESH RAJESH (@RAJESHR30978881) August 10, 2020

If you glance at the replies to Sam, the people still treat Palin horribly. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 10, 2020

The comments to Sam's Tweet make me weep for the Republic. — R W Nutjob (@RWNutjob1) August 10, 2020

Unfortunately they don’t embarrass easily. — sweetmayhem (@sweetmayhem5) August 10, 2020

The hypocrisy was nauseating with Ms. Palin. As it has been with Condoleezza Rice. — Skippy Stone (@SkippyStone) August 10, 2020

Mollie, Nah…ain't going to happen… — David Fenstermaker (@fenstermakerd) August 10, 2020

Psychopaths lack the capacity to be embarrassed. They'll have to feign it as usual. — s̵̟̕u̸̗̭͑͝b̸̬̅̀v̷̪͌̉ȩ̵͆͘r̸̤̓͆s̶̮̞̒͐i̶̤͛v̸̖͛e̸̪̊̀ (@Nikto) August 10, 2020

It’s a blood sport. Sympathy for your victims after being quartered is catharsis, therapy at best. — Bob Kallio (@bobkallio) August 10, 2020

This is all about the treatment of Biden’s VP and now the Dems and their media want to say they are sorry for treating Palin badly hoping the Republicans will not go after Biden’s VP like they did Palin! — Terry (@TerryH430) August 10, 2020

Exactly. We’ve already seen pieces in the mainstream media about how the Trump campaign is ready to “pounce” on whoever is picked to run with Joe Biden. But if the Left can show they’re sorry how Palin was treated, it would be unfair for Trump’s campaign to go after a female running mate.

It’s just battlefield preparation. If they acknowledge Dem poor treatment of Palin, it gives them a way to poo-pop any Repub criticism of Biden’s female VP pick. — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) August 10, 2020

Yup. They're creating an alternate reality where "Oh gosh, we really regret what happened to Palin", & you better not do that to our female VP pick. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 10, 2020

Democrats aren’t known for their transparency, but this gambit is pretty transparent.

