About three years ago, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation that makes it no longer a felony to knowingly pass along HIV in California. He didn’t want people living with HIV treated as criminals, he explained.

But people not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic? They absolutely should be treated as criminals. In an online committee meeting, Nashville Metro Council Member Sharon Hurt suggested that there should be tougher penalties for not wearing a mask, and legislation should be in the works to charge people with murder, or attempted murder, for not wearing one.

Nashville city councilwoman Sharon Hurt calls for legislation to charge people with murder for not wearing a mask (also claims coronavirus is airborne) She’s disappointed when she learns she can’t do this pic.twitter.com/7bRokB4crn — CoronaviRoz ☀️🇺🇸 (@PolitiKurd) August 8, 2020

– doesn’t know difference between city gov powers vs state gov powers – doesn’t understand nature of the virus & how it’s spread – doesn’t mind releasing violent criminals to protect them from virus – wants murder charges for those not wearing masks 🤡 — CoronaviRoz ☀️🇺🇸 (@PolitiKurd) August 8, 2020

Rise up Nashville, we must defend our city against this absurdity. — Lift TheVeil (@_FullArmorOfGod) August 8, 2020

Only in America. — Jayson A (@1983jayson) August 8, 2020

She seems smarn't. — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) August 8, 2020

Can't make this up. The virus is exposing how many *ssclowns we have walking among us. And it is much worse than feared. — Great White Shark Trading LLC (@SharkTankTrader) August 8, 2020

YIKES — Mark Geertsma (@Mark_Geertsma94) August 8, 2020

Sharon is the new Karen — 🕈︎ 𝒲𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓂 𝒲𝒶𝓁𝓁𝒶𝒸𝑒 🕈︎ (@SirWmWallace) August 8, 2020

Some of these people have completely lost their minds 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lJEgzXnpkI — Jfolo 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JfoloJim) August 8, 2020

Who was she running against that this was the logical choice? — John Dillinger is tired of your virtue signalling (@Dillingersays) August 8, 2020

Believe us; from monitoring Twitter, we know she’s not the first to suggest it.

Related: