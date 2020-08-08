As Twitchy reported, the Trump campaign this week asked the Commission on Presidential Debates to either add a fourth debate or move up the final debate to early September so there would be at least one before early voting kicked in in many states. That request was rejected and, you know, we didn’t hear the Biden camp complain at all, seeing how anxious Joe Biden has claimed he is to debate Trump.

It was CNN’s media hall monitor Brian Stelter who called the last couple weeks’ op-eds and cable news hits arguing that the debates be scrapped “mostly a right-wing media tempest,” which was odd considering that even CNN ran a piece by Joe Lockhart practically begging Biden not to debate.

Via @ReaganBattalion, it seems as though this notion wasn’t invented out of whole cloth by conservatives. It’s an idea that has been floated by left-leaning figures/outlets… pic.twitter.com/Ce4s8cnPhh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2020

Earlier this week, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler made the argument that a fourth debate wasn’t necessary as polls showed most people had already made up their minds which, if true, means there’s no point in having any debates.

More debates would be great for fact checkers. But since the electorate is now so polarized, how likely is it that many people will change their votes because of a presidential debate? Polls show most voters have made up their minds. https://t.co/k3scx1nGa8 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 6, 2020

As much as many people would love to see the debates scrapped, a lot of us want to see Joe Biden without a teleprompter or earpiece for 90 minutes.

Dude, if THAT was true, then Biden being WAY up a month ago BUT now the polls are even would mean the polls are fake….. 🤔 Nice try but Americans DEMAND a debate. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 6, 2020

The POTUS debates will expose #SenileJoe to the general public unaware of his ongoing dementia & mental decline; therefore, the #DemMediaBorg doesn't want Biden exposed. pic.twitter.com/E5aOsfD4me — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) August 6, 2020

Afraid of independents seeing Biden struggle to think on his feet and make sense, are you? Scared he’ll make another racist remark? — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 6, 2020

A “fact checker” carrying water for #JoeBiden? You want to take sides and protect Biden from himself? Then be fair to readers & write an honest opinion column. @davidharsanyi had your number long ago. @MZHemingway @TomBevanRCP https://t.co/OiT5rzYxg6 — John Kass (@John_Kass) August 8, 2020

If a candidate can't be bothered to debate, why would we think they'd bother to do the challenging parts of their job? Or the tedious ones? Wouldn't a great candidate be one who hopes to inspire? Wouldn't a decent journalist want to cover it?

This level of cynicism is disturbing — Ann (@datmaven) August 6, 2020

People do watch the debates! It’s of huge importance. The debates bring clarity for many voters. — VetfemaleTexasVirginia (@VEtFeMaLE) August 6, 2020

I know it’s easy to pile on WaPo, NYT, etc & make jokes but there is truly nothing *less* funny than the most powerful media companies in our country running interference for a political party And imagine after the ‘16 result, saying “eh, polls show ***” Just unreal. — Hampton Vernon, M.D. (@HamptonVernon) August 6, 2020

Great assist to @JoeBiden !! Good try 🤡 ! 😂😂 — PhillyGirl (@FranklinPhilly) August 6, 2020

A supposed journalist arguing that people don't need to see the Dem nominee actually answer unscripted questions before voting. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) August 6, 2020

And yet there are still a few million out there who are on the fence. They're called "swing voters," Glenn. Are you suggesting they don't matter? — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 6, 2020

Activist " journalist " runs cover for Biden. Suggests he hide as long as possible — Neverbend (@Nbell3) August 6, 2020

LOL. WaPo ‘fact-checker’. — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) August 6, 2020

The American people deserve the debates between the candidates…if Joe “I knew nothing” Biden can’t debate his Republican opponent then what will he do when world leaders try to hold his feet to the fire…bug out??? Give Biden Nuclear Codes?? NO WAY… — Barbara Jarvis (@Barbara02198417) August 6, 2020

I really am undecided. I’d like to see Joe Biden perform in a debate so I know for sure whether he is a Presidential candidate or an *actual* marionette. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) August 6, 2020

LOL. Nice try, Glenn, but I'm not falling for that. We need to see a LOT more of @JoeBiden. — Mothy McFey (@MMcfey) August 6, 2020

Considering the majority of elections are won or lost by the 3 to 7% of the people in the middle, debates are very important. — Jay Vandenburg (@VandenburgJay) August 6, 2020

There are serious concerns about Biden's dementia and the American people need to see him debate before they start casting ballots. — EyeDoc11 (@EyeDoc11) August 6, 2020

The COViD19 excuse has worn thin. If @JoeBiden is truly “fighting to save America”, then should be able to make his way to a relatively empty venue to debate @realDonaldTrump. Masks work, right? — James B Wood (@JazBInKC) August 8, 2020

I love how the left is justifying now that the debates are not necessary — CallMeShocked! (@danieldarkko) August 6, 2020

Isn’t it funny whenever information is potentially damaging to the Ds, journalists suddenly oppose transparency? — Robert Paulson (@RobertPaulso) August 6, 2020

With early voting some States are voting in late September. It does not matter if most people made up their minds 30-40 percent of registered voters fail to vote. The American people deserve a chance to see the two main candidates on the stage debating BEFORE anyone gets to vote. — TG (@OrderChaosLife) August 6, 2020

If Biden keeps away from the debates I will not even consider voting for him. — Greg Collins (@GregWestTexas) August 6, 2020

With debates issues will be crystal clear. — Johanne Burns (@BurnsJohanne) August 6, 2020

Polls are a joke and should never be trusted. We need debates now, every week until the election. There's no reason to not have debates. — Jackbnimble (@knowsquatudont) August 6, 2020

Seriously Glenn?! This is a huge issue — rm (@Roxiepurgatory) August 6, 2020

A good debater can change minds. I have seen it happen many times. — Scott O'Hare (@SOH_Analytics) August 6, 2020

In that case, let’s have debates so everyone who made up their minds know they made the right decision! — James T Purcell (@jpheismn) August 8, 2020

Shorter. Glenn: Biden will be a train wreck in a debate even with the moderators helping him. — Bishop Phrumpster Dude, Esq. (@wes_aka) August 6, 2020

Doesn't matter if they change their minds. Debates should happen before voting starts. Why is this so hard to grasp? Should we not have debates? — Dave Stoller (@sburke85) August 6, 2020

People thinks that their minds are made up. Seeing poor Joe Biden stumble along for an hour or more may change them. In any case, it’s a strange time to advocate avoiding the usual debates. It’s almost as if Biden’s supporters want to hide him, and his disabilities, away. — Avigdor Loeb (@AvigdorLoeb) August 6, 2020

I want debates and I want them NOW, before mail in voting starts. — Denise Adams (@AdamsDennya56) August 8, 2020

Are you familiar with the term “independents”? It’s a whole voting bloc who definitely want to see the debates. Then there are the people who want exploitive entertainment. It’s like the old circus… it may be morally reprehensible, but still entertaining. — United We Stand (@BubbaReacts) August 6, 2020

They really know how bad the debates are going to be for Biden…never seen so many "journalists" throwing their integrity out the window trying to run cover… — Foosball is the Devil (@nivratsmom) August 6, 2020

Lol. This is so weak. — Minimally Invasive Warlord (@kernelofwisdom) August 6, 2020

What if we just want a debate to see if @JoeBiden can hold a thought together or string a coherent sentence together? We deserve to see if he can. He wants to be the leader of the free world after all. — Mary Kilberg (@Mary_Contrary) August 6, 2020

Performance under pressure. Let’s see @JoeBiden — Wayne Sida (@neurosidafex) August 6, 2020

Swing States and undecided voters are always the target of healthy debates.

I know you must know this. — Jemma ︻╦╤─ (@Donadeedooda) August 6, 2020

So, just toss the historical precedent of debates. Ridiculous. — Sandy Beard (@SandyBeard19) August 6, 2020

No, it’s Fox News and the right-wing media that’s pushing the idea of scrapping the debates.

