As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN managed to get in touch with an African-American woman who moved to Mexico to escape police brutality. “Demetria Brown is one of many African Americans leaving the US for many reasons, including racism and fear of police brutality,” CNN tweeted. Brown called the move the best decision she ever made.

It seems only fitting then that this video would cross our timeline soon after. Here’s a young woman who came to the United States while in elementary school and went through the process to become an American citizen … and she’s proudly voting for Donald Trump.

Trending

We guess all the talk in the media of President Trump hating immigrants didn’t get through.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: citizenshipCNNDonald TrumpimmigrantMexico