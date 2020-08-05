This clip is something to see if only to see a member of Antifa wearing a suit and tie. Jason Charter was put under arrest last month and on Wednesday gave a press conference, explaining the finer points of anti-fascism and saying he refuses to be President Trump’s scapegoat.

Jason Charter, a D.C.-area #antifa militant charged w/multiple felonies in relation to violent protests, held a press conference today. He restated his support for antifa. https://t.co/zUqHhnkI77 pic.twitter.com/g5C0D3sJv1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020

Jason Charter, who was arrested as the alleged antifa “ringleader” in the 22 June attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue near the White House, was also allegedly involved in destruction of the Albert Pike Historical Statue in Washington on 2 June. https://t.co/wAImHQFrQh pic.twitter.com/YHX6FqEL7R — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

This dude is a serial offender. I know this just by following you lol. pic.twitter.com/fVZnldIBlE — Willow Hallie (@HallieWillow) August 5, 2020

A face even a mother would hate — Andrew – NYY 8-1 (@AJyanksatlas) August 5, 2020

I’m a mother. I can confirm this — Conservativefemme (@Conservativefe5) August 5, 2020

Why is it antifa LOOK the part. Look at this guy. Every damn one of them are getting back at society for bad school experiences, bullies, women or men not giving them the time of day. They find a group, friendship, and group-think. Its textbook. — Leo (@MaxEMum14) August 5, 2020

Reminds me of gangs. Except less than. — Heather (@Shouse34) August 5, 2020

Makes sense. Probably the first time he’s ever felt like he has any influence at all. Knows he would never be able to with looks, brains or personality. — The American Mutt 🥩 (@TheModerateEcon) August 5, 2020

Here’s part of his statement:

“On July 2nd, I was placed under arrest and my home was torn apart by federal agents to be unrecognizable.” Don’t be a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/4YngspspQg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 5, 2020

People who act like Antifa isn’t organized are the literal 🗑

Be honest, be part of your group…not like the media cares.

Trying to sell it as some grassroots thing, like all these roadblocks and riots and shit just happen organically is disingenuous and insulting. — Mats Kalinka ✝️ (@MatsKalinka) August 5, 2020

So much soy — Peter 🖤 (@fistfulofpeter) August 5, 2020

Clearly he doesn’t understand WHY he was arrested……the rest of us regular folks, do The countless videos of his violent and aggressive behaviour during unlawful riots pretty much sums it up. — Elizabeth (@proudcanadian02) August 5, 2020

Let me fix that:

“On July 2nd, I was placed under arrest and my parents’ basement was torn apart by federal agents to be unrecognizable.” — Voices Carry (@VoicesCarry1) August 5, 2020

This guy: "Look at me, I'm the victim now" — Commoner (@Commoner__) August 5, 2020

Interesting how destruction of private property only seems to be a sticking point with this ghoul when he’s on the receiving end. — Paul Coffield (@PaulCoffield4) August 5, 2020

Great point.

imagine complaining about your own property getting messed up while being on several videos damaging property. — Mrsmasshole (@mrsmasshole2) August 5, 2020

Did he REALLY just complain about destruction of his property😤😏😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — PRAYING MOUSE🙏🏻 (@mouse458) August 5, 2020

Virginity has a name. It’s this guy. — Hometown0 (@thehometown0) August 5, 2020

Is that Chris Hayes? — Wil The Third (@Atarian_X) August 5, 2020

Maybe Biden found his VP? — Jim Murray (@jmurray1616) August 5, 2020

And ladies..he is single!!!!! — Marky Mark (@barron160) August 5, 2020

He’s married to the cause of defeating Nazis.

They’re filming him. Shouldn’t he be trying to steal their camera or throw a brick or something? Or is that only when he’s tearing sh!t up? 🤔 — John Gutierrez (@Super_Gootz) August 5, 2020

Everyone in ANTIFA is such a nerd. — MAK (@The_Cling_On) August 5, 2020

"We organise horizontally, so how could there be a leader?" Simple. Because you have human instincts that cause you to follow natural human hierarchies. — Francis Roy (@FrancisRoyCA) August 5, 2020

Did they have a warrant or are you just for law and order when it suits you? — Brad (@BardGee) August 5, 2020

Funny how the violent commies dress up like chairmen of the young Republicans when they're in court. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) August 5, 2020

Time to roll all the videos of this prick, again. — Glenna Ryan 🇺🇸 (@GlennaRyan16) August 5, 2020

We wonder if Rep. Jerry Nadler will see this video, since he called Antifa “an imaginary thing.”

And before media tell us again there is no evidence of antifa in the arrests, here are receipts: pic.twitter.com/s0zn1OxSBy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

“I’ve fought people 3x my size and have the scars to prove it.”

Antifa groups say Jason Charter’s electronics and car have been confiscated as evidence by federal authorities. They set up an antifa “legal and solidarity fund” and are asking for donations. pic.twitter.com/beH0mKh36x — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

