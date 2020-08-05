This clip is something to see if only to see a member of Antifa wearing a suit and tie. Jason Charter was put under arrest last month and on Wednesday gave a press conference, explaining the finer points of anti-fascism and saying he refuses to be President Trump’s scapegoat.
Jason Charter, a D.C.-area #antifa militant charged w/multiple felonies in relation to violent protests, held a press conference today. He restated his support for antifa. https://t.co/zUqHhnkI77 pic.twitter.com/g5C0D3sJv1
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020
Jason Charter, who was arrested as the alleged antifa “ringleader” in the 22 June attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue near the White House, was also allegedly involved in destruction of the Albert Pike Historical Statue in Washington on 2 June. https://t.co/wAImHQFrQh pic.twitter.com/YHX6FqEL7R
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020
This dude is a serial offender. I know this just by following you lol. pic.twitter.com/fVZnldIBlE
— Willow Hallie (@HallieWillow) August 5, 2020
A face even a mother would hate
— Andrew – NYY 8-1 (@AJyanksatlas) August 5, 2020
I’m a mother. I can confirm this
— Conservativefemme (@Conservativefe5) August 5, 2020
Why is it antifa LOOK the part. Look at this guy. Every damn one of them are getting back at society for bad school experiences, bullies, women or men not giving them the time of day. They find a group, friendship, and group-think. Its textbook.
— Leo (@MaxEMum14) August 5, 2020
Reminds me of gangs. Except less than.
— Heather (@Shouse34) August 5, 2020
Makes sense. Probably the first time he’s ever felt like he has any influence at all. Knows he would never be able to with looks, brains or personality.
— The American Mutt 🥩 (@TheModerateEcon) August 5, 2020
Here’s part of his statement:
“On July 2nd, I was placed under arrest and my home was torn apart by federal agents to be unrecognizable.”
Don’t be a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/4YngspspQg
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 5, 2020
People who act like Antifa isn’t organized are the literal 🗑
Be honest, be part of your group…not like the media cares.
Trying to sell it as some grassroots thing, like all these roadblocks and riots and shit just happen organically is disingenuous and insulting.
— Mats Kalinka ✝️ (@MatsKalinka) August 5, 2020
So much soy
— Peter 🖤 (@fistfulofpeter) August 5, 2020
Clearly he doesn’t understand WHY he was arrested……the rest of us regular folks, do
The countless videos of his violent and aggressive behaviour during unlawful riots pretty much sums it up.
— Elizabeth (@proudcanadian02) August 5, 2020
Let me fix that:
“On July 2nd, I was placed under arrest and my parents’ basement was torn apart by federal agents to be unrecognizable.”
— Voices Carry (@VoicesCarry1) August 5, 2020
This guy: "Look at me, I'm the victim now"
— Commoner (@Commoner__) August 5, 2020
Interesting how destruction of private property only seems to be a sticking point with this ghoul when he’s on the receiving end.
— Paul Coffield (@PaulCoffield4) August 5, 2020
Great point.
imagine complaining about your own property getting messed up while being on several videos damaging property.
— Mrsmasshole (@mrsmasshole2) August 5, 2020
Did he REALLY just complain about destruction of his property😤😏😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— PRAYING MOUSE🙏🏻 (@mouse458) August 5, 2020
Virginity has a name. It’s this guy.
— Hometown0 (@thehometown0) August 5, 2020
Is that Chris Hayes?
— Wil The Third (@Atarian_X) August 5, 2020
Maybe Biden found his VP?
— Jim Murray (@jmurray1616) August 5, 2020
And ladies..he is single!!!!!
— Marky Mark (@barron160) August 5, 2020
He’s married to the cause of defeating Nazis.
They’re filming him. Shouldn’t he be trying to steal their camera or throw a brick or something? Or is that only when he’s tearing sh!t up? 🤔
— John Gutierrez (@Super_Gootz) August 5, 2020
Everyone in ANTIFA is such a nerd.
— MAK (@The_Cling_On) August 5, 2020
"We organise horizontally, so how could there be a leader?" Simple. Because you have human instincts that cause you to follow natural human hierarchies.
— Francis Roy (@FrancisRoyCA) August 5, 2020
Did they have a warrant or are you just for law and order when it suits you?
— Brad (@BardGee) August 5, 2020
Funny how the violent commies dress up like chairmen of the young Republicans when they're in court.
— Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) August 5, 2020
Time to roll all the videos of this prick, again.
— Glenna Ryan 🇺🇸 (@GlennaRyan16) August 5, 2020
We wonder if Rep. Jerry Nadler will see this video, since he called Antifa “an imaginary thing.”
And before media tell us again there is no evidence of antifa in the arrests, here are receipts: pic.twitter.com/s0zn1OxSBy
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020
“I’ve fought people 3x my size and have the scars to prove it.”
Antifa groups say Jason Charter’s electronics and car have been confiscated as evidence by federal authorities. They set up an antifa “legal and solidarity fund” and are asking for donations. pic.twitter.com/beH0mKh36x
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020
