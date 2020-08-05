Here’s some feel-good video from Hannah Ray Lambert of KOIN News in Portland. There’s not much to set up here other than demonstrators were trying to block the road, and someone thought it was a good idea to roll out a motorcycle in front of a truck to keep it from getting through early Wednesday morning.

By the way, Portland is a literal dumpster fire:

Oh, and we forget whoever said that the rioters at the federal courthouse weren’t trying to burn it down. Where would you get the impression these little firebugs are arsonists?

And this is all about George Floyd, right?

