Here’s some feel-good video from Hannah Ray Lambert of KOIN News in Portland. There’s not much to set up here other than demonstrators were trying to block the road, and someone thought it was a good idea to roll out a motorcycle in front of a truck to keep it from getting through early Wednesday morning.

Pickup sped through crowd and rammed through the fence, sparks flying. pic.twitter.com/0zumuvzNKC — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

After the pickup incident, some people put more fences, the charred dumpster, and vehicles in the street. pic.twitter.com/BekWkVUCV4 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

By the way, Portland is a literal dumpster fire:

Dumpster on fire in the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/pvitMDPZqt — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Oh, and we forget whoever said that the rioters at the federal courthouse weren’t trying to burn it down. Where would you get the impression these little firebugs are arsonists?

Some people put flaming cardboard up against the building. Then the person in the flag cape started putting it out. Some people yelled that they were a cop. pic.twitter.com/HqE4vL0mPm — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

And this is all about George Floyd, right?

