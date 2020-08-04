In an interview with Fast Company, actor Ryan Reynolds said that he and wife Blake Lively “will always be deeply and unreservedly sorry” for holding their wedding at a former plantation in South Carolina.

By the way, the wedding was back in 2012. The Hill reports:

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” he said. “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.” The “Deadpool” actor said a “mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action.” The couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in May as the Black Lives Matter movement grew in prominence following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. … Fast Company reported Reynolds is hesitant to discuss his social justice efforts “because he worries that white celebrities too often drown out nonwhite voices, even if that’s not their intention.”

So Reynolds and Lively became “woke” just recently and realized what a terrible thing they’d done by holding their wedding at Boone Hall eight years ago.

Put them in the doghouse with Lady Antebellum.

