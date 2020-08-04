The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has been charged by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra after he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters who’d gathered at his front door back in March.

David Lacey was charged Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court with three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm regarding the March 2 incident, Politico reports.

Video of the incident was tweeted by Melina Abdullah, a Pan-African Studies professor at California State University who helped found the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter:

Abdullah says the crowd of protesters showed up around 5:40 a.m. so they wouldn’t miss Lacey leaving for work:

Politico reports that Lacey, at a press conference after the incident, insisted that protesters were aiming “to embarrass me and intimidate me.” The incident has cost her the endorsement of Rep. Adam Schiff.

