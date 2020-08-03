As Twitchy reported, The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway got a nice credibility boost Monday by being called out by the Washington Post’s respected conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin. While Rubin was busy typing up her piece on people like Hemingway who “are not smart” and have “never had the respect of better-known conservatives,” Hemingway was busy naming names of people in the media who portrayed dossier author Christopher Steele as some sort of master spy.

We remember one journalist who asked after BuzzFeed published the dossier in full how many of them had received it and passed on it because there was no way to verify any of it. It was opposition research paid for in part by the Hillary Clinton campaign, after all. But still, the dossier was taken seriously by plenty in the media who pointed to Steele’s reputation, which Hemingway takes apart:

It turns out Christopher Steele wasn’t 007.

Steele did not personally collect any of the factual information in his reports. The “vast network” was instead a “social circle” of an American-based former Brookings Institute junior staffer, recently identified for the first time as Igor Danchenko. The friends didn’t have well-documented claims so much as rumors, drunken gossip, and outright brainstorming, conjecture, and speculation. Even that information was “multiple layers of hearsay upon hearsay” before it got to Steele, who then hyperbolically overstated it. And the damning claims of “collusion” appear to have been scandalously misattributed or invented out of whole cloth.

Hemingway then begins to name plenty of mainstream journalists who played up the dossier’s author as “maybe the foremost expert in Russia matters in the world.”

In case you can’t read that second one, here it is:

Ha!

That’s exactly what it sounds like.

Curious that he hasn’t been picked up by CNN as an intelligence analyst.

Again, it’s funny how the media turned Steele into some sort of super-spy in reports, and yet he wasn’t treated to in-person wall-to-wall interviews like Michael Avenatti was. Guess he was too busy being James Bond somewhere.

