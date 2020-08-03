‘Self-reflection ability: ZERO’: Jennifer Rubin’s diagnosis of conservatives like Mollie Hemingway and others is ‘textbook projection’

If you look up “self-unawareness” and “projection” in the dictionary, this tweet would suffice as a definition for both:

You cannot understand these people without understanding 1. They never had the respect of better known conservatives 2. they are not smart 3. they crave fame and $ https://t.co/OCTD324W8V — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 3, 2020

Wait, seriously?

Rubin’s picture should be on the cover of that particular textbooks.

Jen just perfectly described herself. Well done ma'am. https://t.co/aMex3StcHf — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) August 3, 2020

Michael Scott level of self-awareness from Jennifer "We are All AOC" Rubin here on what "true conservatism" is. https://t.co/WJnDETKEvp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 3, 2020

How many true conservatives have recently been vocal cheerleaders for Nancy Pelosi, AOC and the Democrat Party?

Jennifer Rubin fell for the Russia Collusion hoax and is now mad about people that didn't fall for it. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 3, 2020

What conservative position do you hold? https://t.co/2BTVAGxG5G — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 3, 2020

A position on an op-ed page that is supposed to go to a conservative? https://t.co/p24pybKInH — Jim Antle (@jimantle) August 3, 2020

Rubin continuing to have the word “conservative” in her bio remains the funniest thing about the Washington Post, including the comics section.

Jennifer Rubin inadvertantly tweets a confession. https://t.co/b7kZR3OqZy — PEG (@pegobry) August 3, 2020

GP Got to love to see Ms Rubin so thoroughly describing herself and the rest of DC's "conservative" "elites" and not even being self-aware enough to realize it. https://t.co/2GxEb5iHX4 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 3, 2020

hahahahahahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/YYowU40RFj — kaitlin, queen of the f*cking bitches (@thefactualprep) August 3, 2020

Lol.

We never had the 'respect' of 'better known conservatives.' The progressive appeal to authority, credentials and approval is foundational. Btw, which 'better known conservatives' respect this lunatic? https://t.co/zHWRSeQQ81 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 3, 2020