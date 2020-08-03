The Daily Mail on Monday posted leaked bodycam footage from two of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd. The Daily Mail very much plays up the tragedy of Floyd’s death, but some are wondering if the bodycam footage also shows that assisting officers were overcharged in the case.

EXCLUSIVE: Police bodycam footage shows moment-by-moment arrest of George Floyd for the first time https://t.co/3UxNx5jkiM — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 3, 2020

The Daily Mail reports that not only were Alex Kueng and Thomas Lane, the first officers on the scene, fired, but they were also charged with aiding and abetting murder — charges that might not be backed up by the bodycam footage.

This video will not bode well for the prosecution. A window into his mental state, layered w/ his toxicology report, the fact he bagan stating he couldn’t breathe long before prone or had any pressure applied. The event was tragic but the DA overcharged https://t.co/dDj50sqDxL — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) August 3, 2020

Slight correction there, Rob. MN Attorney General Keith Ellison interceded and upped the charges, knowing full well it would be hard to convict. When the jury acquits, more riots.

Ellison loves riots. — BEN (@AndStrats) August 3, 2020

I think he upped the charge so the other three cops could be arrested and charged with conspiracy, etc — Gregory W. Chupa (@gregory_chupa) August 3, 2020

The story that he had a heart attack is credible if he struggled this hard for this long and had an existing heart condition as well as being on methamphetamine. If the cops get off, and they might, I predict a riot. — Peter minto (@Peterminto1) August 3, 2020

They are going time this trial JUST for that result….. it’s what they want, and why they foolishly overcharged. It’s going to be BAD…. I mean BAD, if they are not found guilty for the murder charges — Kyle Hilow (@kylechilow) August 4, 2020

That was their plan to overcharge in my opinion. So the riots will blast off again when this charge doesn’t stick. — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) August 3, 2020

Textbook case of overcharging, but this will end in even more unrest sadly — Scott " Cui bono?" (@ScottC20012) August 3, 2020

That is the point, so they walk or get light sentences so the riots start up again. — ThorAndBella (@ThorAndBella1) August 4, 2020

DA overcharged. Yep. Acquittal guarantees more riots — Roman Moronie (@TheOldFart5) August 4, 2020

This thing has been set up for exoneration riots from the beginning — Reese Rogers (@ReeseRogers1) August 4, 2020

They overcharged on purpose. They want this case to fail. — Polite As Fuc (@NWPatriot1980) August 4, 2020

Matt Walsh has some questions about CNN’s reporting:

CNN saw the body cam footage two weeks ago. They published an article describing it which we now know was grotesquely misleading. They never mentioned that Floyd was obviously high and delusional and was resisting from the first moment the officers arrived on the scene. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 3, 2020

They also don't emphasize that the officers pleaded verbally with him dozens of times before using force. https://t.co/ENWhumKKLW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 3, 2020

As it stands right now, CNN hasn't said a word about the release of the footage — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 3, 2020

Whoa…whoa…whoa…the media might've rushed to judgement on something? — Bayside John (@baysideview911) August 3, 2020

I wouldn't call it a rush to judgment; I'd call it a rush to create a false/misleading narrative (knowing full well that momentum is hard to reverse even if the narrative is ultimately proven to be false). — Patty Miller (@pattymiller1959) August 3, 2020

I teach judo. We use chokes & understand how they work.

The neck restraint Chauvin used did not choke or strangle Floyd. The autopsy showed that, too.

The cops were overcharged & not qualified to address his self-inflicted medical emergency.

If justice is served all will walk. — Lance (@lgat77) August 3, 2020

They actually sounded quite patient at the beginning. From their tone of voice, you could hear that they meant him no harm.

If anything, these officers have grounds for constructive dismissal, because trying to subdue an intoxicated giant like George is in itself a health risk. — Victor Godwin (@BigGoddy2001) August 3, 2020

Once again, cops insanely patient — ▲𝕵𝖎𝕭▲ (@jimpathizer) August 3, 2020

Officers aren't going to be convicted of murder. They're going to try to burn everything down then. — Eddie Dawson (@chipman88) August 3, 2020

Almost like CNN has a history of lying and spreading propaganda. pic.twitter.com/QErphiUgfK — Literally Stormed 🇺🇸 (@JurisNaturalism) August 4, 2020

I've litigated hundreds of unreasonable force cases. This is sadly typical. — Norman Pattis (@NormanPattis) August 3, 2020

We also have no evidence to show that the treatment of Floyd was racially motivated. All of this unrest for a created narrative. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) August 3, 2020

Was there ever any expectation that they would report news? — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) August 4, 2020

It doesn’t mean he deserved to die. Full stop. — Lono (@LonoSG) August 3, 2020

Agreed, he didn’t deserve to die. But are the cops guilty of aiding and abetting murder, or is that a stretch? First, they’d have to prove in court he was murdered. Will they?

I am actually surprised the body cam was released… I also firmly believe people will see it showing drastically different things depending on their own inherent bias. I’m still struggling to understand what happened, what could’ve happened and what should’ve happened. — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) August 4, 2020

Related: