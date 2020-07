It was 2014 when then-Officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown of “Hands up, don’t shoot!” fame in Ferguson, Missouri. On Thursday, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced that the county would not press charges against Wilson.

BREAKING: Prosecutor says no charges will be filed against former police officer who killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, after re-investigation of 2014 shooting. https://t.co/dAXkI1D5Rc

No charges for ex-cop Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's death, prosecutor says https://t.co/5sG80Ms4P1 pic.twitter.com/aUA5lee39V — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2020

The Associated Press reports:

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s decision marked the third time prosecutors investigated and opted not to charge Darren Wilson, the white officer who fatally shot Brown, a Black 18-year-old, on Aug. 9, 2014. A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson in November 2014, and the U.S. Department of Justice also declined to charge him in March 2015. Civil rights leaders and Brown’s parents had hoped that Bell, the county’s first Black prosecutor who took office in January 2019, would see things differently. … “The question for this office was a simple one: Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Micheal Brown he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law? After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did,” Bell said.

The “hands up, don’t shoot” myth has been so pervasive that Michigan Gov. Gretchen “Lockdown” Whitmer led a chant as she marched in a George Floyd protest in June, even though Floyd hadn’t been shot.

No shit. A justified shooting — Mets+Jets=😢 (@c_berg0729) July 31, 2020

Same conclusion as before but someone thought it would be worth retrying with a 'black prosecutor' who said: "Could we prove when Wilson shot Brown, he committed murder/manslaughter under Missouri law? After independent in-depth review of evidence, we can't prove that he did” — Keepin' TX Red 🇺🇸 (@ExposeDeepState) July 31, 2020

This shouldn't even have been considered. — Skylady (@Skylady1963) July 31, 2020

Six years of nonsense comes to an end apparently — James Keay (@reach147) July 31, 2020

Didn’t AG holder review this case and prove one there was no hands up and two it was a justifiable shooting? — Cocaine Mitch Capital ™️ ❄️ (@walterk36) July 31, 2020

Bout time. “Hands up don’t shoot” is the biggest lie in history, outside of “15 days to slow the spread.” — Dave’s Twitty Life (@davestwittylife) July 31, 2020

Took this long to clear the man that did nothing wrong. Unreal. — 🇺🇸 Hong Kong Flu-ey 🇺🇸 (@HongKongFlu_ey) July 31, 2020

Good. Hands up don’t shoot is pure BS — Giovanni R (@geographyro) July 31, 2020

Amazing that this has been reviewed by multiple agencies and they all come to the same conclusion. This isn’t about justice this is about people wanting to ignore what the perpetrator did & try to paint him as an angel. This shows how much hate is in their hearts. — Kenneth (@RansomednowFree) July 31, 2020

Related: