One thing that all journalists know is that people doing things in public places are fair game. The Portland Police Bureau has been using cameras to live-stream the protests around the federal courthouse there, but protesters do not like to be caught on camera (even though they live-stream themselves sawing through fencing and setting fires), and apparently a state law would prohibit the police from streaming video from those cameras.

.@ACLU_OR sues @PortlandPolice for live-streaming violent protests and riots. PPB videos are often the only cameras that capture discreet assaults on police that are otherwise denied by the media and local politicians. #antifa #PortlandRiots https://t.co/6VY3BFPsbP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2020

The Oregonian reports:

The ACLU contends the bureau’s practice of filming and broadcasting protesters violates state law that prohibits police from collecting or maintaining information about the political, religious or social views, associations or activities of people who are not suspected of criminal activity. The police livestream zooms in on individual faces, making protesters vulnerable to face surveillance technology, the civil rights agency contends.

Again, we’re no lawyers, but surveillance cameras capture a lot of people who are not suspected of criminal activity, and again, if you’re out in public protesting, you’re pretty much giving your consent to appear on camera. The ACLU seems most concerned that “federal agents and others can analyze” the video when it’s being live-streamed.

