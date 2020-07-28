It was back in May when we posted video of a mob of masked Staten Islanders driving a non-masked shopper out of the store. It used to be you were accosted for wearing a red MAGA hat, but now if you are caught unmasked, it’s OK to get in your face and wish for your death. This isn’t the first “I hope you die” video we’ve seen, but it’s the most recent, and it involves little girls too.

This is unreal! This mask nazi Karen looked at the little kids and said “I hope you all die” for not having masks on. pic.twitter.com/UHkYohdAsH — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818) July 28, 2020

What are the chances she’s a school teacher, considering her fear of catching coronavirus from young children?

She needs to stay 6’ away! — Jen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@jennifersewell4) July 28, 2020

If she’s so worried about her health, why is she all up in someone’s face? The lunacy is unreal. — Ms.Muffett (@msmuffett44) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile she takes the time to get into close proximity to the very person she claims is going to kill her for not wearing a mask. Listen, masked worriers, just stay clear from the unmasked! And you’ll be fine. — lopezgrl ❤️🇺🇸 (@grl_lopez) July 28, 2020

I can't trust myself in a situation like this — J Mike (@OGMikeJ) July 28, 2020

If a person came close to my children and said stuff like that ….. my tiger mom will come out 😊 — Kazi54 (@KarenJukes2) July 28, 2020

People have lost their minds. Less than 1% mortality rate and she wishes this family would die. This world is sick. We need to go back to loving others. John 15:12: "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you." — 😻catgal🐈 (@luvmy_kitties) July 28, 2020

Sad. Seems like a nice family not in fear. — Damage Inc. (@DamageIncUSMC) July 28, 2020

Can you imagine the questions that mom had to answer… cause I'm sure her kids asked her why that lady said she hoped they all died. Truly heartbreaking. As a mom I probably would have made her eat her mask. Kudos to that mom for not stooping to that woman's level. — Angela (@AngelaL1286) July 28, 2020

I bet Karen is/was a teacher. The mean teacher everyone dislikes. — ChickCrimeFighter (@SpikylesU) July 28, 2020

Now that’s just such a sad and shameful thing to say to anyone. Hate like that doesn’t belong in our lives. — TrueGritGram (@TruegritG) July 28, 2020

As two guys walk by without a mask — @Flkittie 2 (@KittieGianelli) July 28, 2020

As the Hispanic dudes walk by without masks on…. That woman is a nut. — Joel Mohr 🇺🇸 (@MohrManWisdom) July 28, 2020

Well, they weren’t white so she wouldn’t have the nerve to confront them!!! — Let's Save our Republic! (@Congrats_USA) July 28, 2020

So I see two fellas walking by without their mask (no problem with them just pointing it out), and crazy lady says nothing to them. Typical bully accosts the nice lady with her babies because they would be less threatening. — 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️Texas (FORMERLY Baseball) Mom⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@TexasBaseballMa) July 28, 2020

Remember in the 80s/90s when people who overreacted like that were like 5% of the population and people just shunned them? Yeah let’s do that again. — Sgt Slaughter (@SgtSlaughter19) July 28, 2020

People have lost their minds. — teena (@libertariantina) July 28, 2020

Wonder if she is aware that many mask orders are for children 10 yrs and older only. These little ones are obviously not 10 or older. Congratulations #plandemic, this is what has been created!! — American Patriot🇺🇸🦅 (@Dallasnorth40) July 28, 2020

Good thing she did not try that with either of my daughters — she would be on her butt — Our 5-year-old granddaughter sees someone without a mask and tells her mom: "Look, they are not scared" — JimW_in_ABQ (@JimW_in_NM) July 28, 2020

I can think of at least two reasons her health is at risk and neither of them is a mask. — Hector (@RealtorHector) July 28, 2020

Honestly this is why I don’t go out in public because it would take ONE Karen, Bill, Joe or Jane to say anything to me or about my 2 yr old not wearing a mask and I would go straight Horry County on their asses. (Local term for ass whoop in’)🤪 — GypseaSoul_Rebel (@USCarolinaGirl3) July 28, 2020

This mask thing has given every closet tattletaler some kind of power trip. It's crazy and weird!!! — Carlinn (@Ctness1) July 28, 2020

Why do people have to be so hateful about the masks. Wear one, don't wear one.

I don't care. Just don't worry about me and mine. We choose to wear one for now. — William Hull (@TicketMan4u2) July 28, 2020

This fabricated fear is tearing people apart. Especially weaker minded folks — TacoCat 🇺🇸 (@USAREMF) July 28, 2020

After watching the way people have been acting for last several months, I’m glad they had to be stuck in their homes. They’re too crazy to be out in the world. — Alice 🇺🇸 (@NomadsWife6973) July 29, 2020

Liberals are tyrants. — Brian Craig🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) July 28, 2020

The “mask” is dividing our country more than race. 😞 — US Patriot (@Chilcora) July 28, 2020

She is probably a teacher. They are unstable. — ConcernedMama21 🇺🇸 (@ConcernedMama21) July 28, 2020

I'd tell her go to the cat food aisle and shut it — Year Zero Politics (@PoliticsYear) July 28, 2020

People are insane. I’m scared for our future. — HeKo 🇺🇸 (@WAStateRepub) July 28, 2020

She seems nice — Hat Manson (@PunishmentLLC) July 29, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci and the surgeon general told us not to wear masks.

