It was back in May when we posted video of a mob of masked Staten Islanders driving a non-masked shopper out of the store. It used to be you were accosted for wearing a red MAGA hat, but now if you are caught unmasked, it’s OK to get in your face and wish for your death. This isn’t the first “I hope you die” video we’ve seen, but it’s the most recent, and it involves little girls too.

What are the chances she’s a school teacher, considering her fear of catching coronavirus from young children?

We’re old enough to remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci and the surgeon general told us not to wear masks.

