CNN’s Jake Tapper really plays himself in this video clip. He’s upset with Rep. Jim Jordan showing footage of rioting and looting along with clips of journalists calling it “peaceful protest.”

Tapper called out Jordan by showing CNN reporters’ comments in context, and they didn’t call the riots peaceful protests; no, when reporting on the rioting and arson and vandalism and looting, the reporters called the protests “largely peaceful during the day.” Better yet, though, was CNN’s Dianne Gallagher in a split-screen showing a huge building fully engulfed in flames and calling the protests “mostly peaceful” and “for the most part … peaceful.” OK, they did say at night there was some violence and confrontation.

"You owe them an apology." @jaketapper calls out Rep. Jim Jordan for misrepresenting journalists reports on “peaceful protests” during a House hearing. "Congressman Jordan neglected to give the full context of these comments… They weren’t calling violent protests peaceful." pic.twitter.com/Azwm9vgVuS — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 28, 2020

We can take or leave Tapper, but there’s a reason “mostly peaceful” has become a joke — because no matter what happens, if they deem the cause just, the protests are mostly peaceful to the media. Sure, people were killed in the rioting following George Floyd’s death, but the protests were mostly peaceful.

THIS is your take away from Barr's testimony? My god you are thick. — John Howard (@manyspaceships) July 28, 2020

Are you fucking kidding me, Jake? — Rob Bouchet (@BouchetRob) July 28, 2020

No one is apologizing to you liars — JAC (@michcusejac5) July 28, 2020

No…you owe the country one….protests become riots when the peacefulness ends…at that point they are rioters…not "protesters" — GuttChek (@GuttChek) July 28, 2020

Sorry, but you're being disingenuous here. Take Gallagher for example. She only directly addressed the protests as »mostly peaceful«. The violent parts, she chose not to address directly. Instead choosing to address the »feelings« of the violent protesters. — Kim Sinkbæk Sørensen (@SinkbS) July 28, 2020

It’s completely disingenuous to have Gallagher trying to emphasize “mostly peaceful protests” while showing a massive building on fire. Your narrative is to downplay the violence. But One person injured, one store looted etc expunges your “peaceful protest”. We need law and order — MD (@doinitbythebook) July 28, 2020

Lol your own clip shows you emphasizing "peaceful protests" and downplaying the violent rioting, how does this help your case you propagandist?https://t.co/8nuolNuLxt — Raven (@KazeSkyz) July 28, 2020

"largely peaceful" — Hua Zhong (@hua_zhong) July 28, 2020

No, CNN owes the US an apology for glamorizing rioters and vandals and sugar coating criminals actions as ”protests” @Jim_Jordan — Maurice Thinks in LA & MIAMI (@MauriceThoughts) July 28, 2020

Nonsense – reporters for weeks have been denying violence out of protest that turn into riots. — Chris (@CA_702) July 28, 2020

The issue is the media and Democrats want to deny the reality of the violence. They keep saying it’s a Fox News fantasy. They don’t want to offend their supporters. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) July 28, 2020

No. You guys were covering for the rioters. We all know it and social media has you cornered in your naked lies — The Big Zorba (@ChicoKrampelijo) July 28, 2020

Could you please share extended clip of Don Lemons mostly peaceful comment? Also, can you directly respond to the rest of the video of violence by protesters? — Just Asking… (@JungleCatLS) July 28, 2020

Oh yeah, your network doesn’t overly use the mostly peaceful protest label at all. 🙄 How about covering the injuries to police, innocent people, and property? If you do that it’ll be obvious these are not mostly peaceful protests. — Howard G (@Bossmustangfan) July 28, 2020

"Mostly peaceful." That's the classic CNN quote with the building burning that will go down in infamy. — Comfortably Pug (@b58377637) July 28, 2020

What? He forgot the word mostly? — Justin Vance (@MrJustinvance) July 28, 2020

He was not wrong. — ChrisE (@Christine6103) July 28, 2020

You guys are ridiculous. I watch CNN frequently, you dont cover the violence. Its always predicated with “mostly peaceful”. Meanwhile, the anti-lockdown protests were labelled terrorists. — Steve M (@SteveM1988) July 28, 2020

"Antifa is a myth" … Right Jake?? — Joe Hidin' (@LacitoJuan) July 28, 2020

It wasn’t a misrepresentation at all. CNN doesn’t even report on the riots at all. Every time I tune in it’s COVID, COVID and more COVID. — Dianne (@ccontede) July 28, 2020

So when do you start calling it violent riots then? Because this looks pretty violent to most Americans, not at all peaceful.#ProtestTheLie pic.twitter.com/xmIfZHMqZ2 — BTC 🧜‍♀️Anon (@B_lieveChildren) July 28, 2020

So Tapper’s upset because Jordan called out the “mostly peaceful” canard that shields the networks from having to broadcast the rioting?

Related: