We’ve seen kids at protests before, and it’s usually exploitative. Or, maybe you just want to protest but can’t find a babysitter in Trump’s America. In any case, here’s a recent scene from the daytime Portland protests, and the cameraman (whom we believe has his Twitter hashtag superimposed) just can’t seem to get enough of getting little children to say “f**k the police.” We’re going to use someone else’s copy to keep him from getting the clicks. (Obvious content warning.)

Steeping your children in Marxist ideology and hatred is an excellent way to address the problems faced by the black community. pic.twitter.com/uBOCrviVTm — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 23, 2020

All those kids will grow up fearing and hating the police, fearing and hating white people, while the thugs rule their neighborhoods. It’s sad and infuriating. — Harold (@Nikk1066) July 23, 2020

Isnt that how we got here in the first place? It's been in our education system for decades. — Mandi (@MandiLeigh494) July 23, 2020

This is scary. This is our future — suzanne weimer (@suzanne_weimer) July 23, 2020

I see bright futures for them. — Patrick Simms (@Patrick68610735) July 23, 2020

We see scholarships to Harvard for them if they can keep up the act.

Hate is learned — Foghorn Leghorn (@FoghornBLeghorn) July 23, 2020

Strange that these adults who seemingly are against racism would teach their kids how to be racists. — Whiskey Pete (@PrivilegeMr) July 23, 2020

Poor kids. This is the same kind of parenting that causes kids in the Middle East to grow up and strap bombs to their chests. https://t.co/zjwLQs64U9 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 23, 2020

Oh my word!! And right now those kids probably don't even know what they're saying. Won't be long though. Probably walk into kindergarten saying it. Awful! — Holly (@hollyh78) July 23, 2020

leftism is child abuse — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) July 23, 2020

Without words. — PrayingMama025 | @PrayingMama025 on Parler (@PMama025) July 23, 2020

This is disturbing. — Christopia (@Christopia4) July 23, 2020

Theres no nation like indoctrination. — Nevada Lancaster (@NevadaLancaste2) July 23, 2020

Sick sick people — David Kitsch (@DavidRdkitsch) July 23, 2020

Way to brainwash a kid. — Nick Rigdon🦊 (@NickRigdon1) July 23, 2020

This is absolutely not right. This is what’s wrong with these lunatics. It starts with the family the way you are raised on how you turn out in life and we can see where these scum bags come from…SCUM!! To have your children on the streets at this age speaking this language. — [email protected] (@pcastleman1210) July 23, 2020

Somebody call Child Services — Johnzilla (@John04269783) July 23, 2020

Just sad. — Petir (@pstychalski) July 23, 2020

We’d say we hope they’re young enough that this doesn’t stick, but if they stay with the family that taught them this, we don’t see it ending well at all.

Related: