We’ve seen kids at protests before, and it’s usually exploitative. Or, maybe you just want to protest but can’t find a babysitter in Trump’s America. In any case, here’s a recent scene from the daytime Portland protests, and the cameraman (whom we believe has his Twitter hashtag superimposed) just can’t seem to get enough of getting little children to say “f**k the police.” We’re going to use someone else’s copy to keep him from getting the clicks. (Obvious content warning.)

We see scholarships to Harvard for them if they can keep up the act.

We’d say we hope they’re young enough that this doesn’t stick, but if they stay with the family that taught them this, we don’t see it ending well at all.

