CBS News’ Catherine Herridge has gotten her highlighter out again, and this time she’s poring over newly declassified documents related to an August 2016 FBI briefing with then-candidate Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, and Chris Christie. Note the timing: 17 days after the FBI opened Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

Newly declassified records show FBI briefing to then-candidate Trump, @GenFlynn @GovChristie on August 17, 2016. TIMING + CONTEXT: 17 days after FBI opened Crossfire Hurricane July 31, 2016 + 9 days after Strzok/Page “we'll stop him” text + 2 days after “insurance policy” text. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 23, 2020

Questioned by IG, Strzok dismissed the texts were evidence of bias, saying he did not take "any steps to try to affect the outcome" of the 2016 Presidential election, Clinton email for mishandling classified information or Russia probe.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/1yZdO89hNw — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 23, 2020

Of course, he dismissed the texts.

REAX: From senior administration official to @DNI_Ratcliffe declassified records: "The August 2016 briefing was apparentlyy part of the so-called “insurance policy" to ensure an outcome that would block then candidate Trump. The defensive briefer admits gathering questions.. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 23, 2020

or issues "related to the Russian federation," and significantly, the briefing notes are filed under the FBI Russia probe “Crossfire Hurricane,” and the FBI probe into GEN Flynn dubbed “Crossfire Razor.” One of the players, a former FBI lawyer, was later.. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 23, 2020

accused of forging a CIA document to continue surveillance @carterwpage when the investigation failed to uncover evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.” Records released in response to multiple requests from @SenRonJohnson @ChuckGrassley @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/y2WiKtIwxr — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 23, 2020

Update:

Here’s Lou Dobbs covering the memos:

BREAKING NEWS: @RepMattGaetz says newly declassified memos show the Trump campaign’s first defense briefing from August 2016 was meant to target President @realDonaldTrump, Gen. Michael Flynn and the Trump campaign. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/9fR8W2ufWE — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) July 23, 2020

