We’re sorry we don’t have the context for this one, but when you’re dealing with Joe Biden, sometimes context doesn’t help, as with his anecdotes about how the kids at the pool used to rub his legs to watch the blonde hairs come back up again and such.

Here, Joe Biden tells about the nurses at Walter Reed and how they used to breathe into his nostrils to get him moving.

Of course, nurses can’t do this today because of COVID-19.

Trending

It’s just Joe being Joe.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidennostrilsnursesWalter Reed