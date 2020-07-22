We’re sorry we don’t have the context for this one, but when you’re dealing with Joe Biden, sometimes context doesn’t help, as with his anecdotes about how the kids at the pool used to rub his legs to watch the blonde hairs come back up again and such.

Here, Joe Biden tells about the nurses at Walter Reed and how they used to breathe into his nostrils to get him moving.

.@JoeBiden: "I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.” pic.twitter.com/hxW1UYs7Ba — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020

The context is Biden talking about how nurses make you want to live. After discussing his two sons being saved at a hospital, he switches to the first person and talks about losing interest when your vitals flatline, then shares this … not sure when this apparently occurred — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020

Presumably during this https://t.co/7tvN4fu856 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020

Never had someone breathe in my nostrils to get me moving. Interesting. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) July 22, 2020

In the 41 years I've been nursing I've never done that to any patients. Not even ones in brain & spinal cord injury units who required repeated stimulation throughout the day to wake them from comas. The only time I breathed into a patients nose was when I resucitated a newborn. — ADDLEPATED DSF (@DSF17167531) July 22, 2020

Ok, this is really weird. I’ve been a practicing RN for decades. I have worked all levels of Critical Care with very seriously ill people and children. I have NEVER breathed into a patient’s nostrils to “get them going”. He is nuts. — Butzi 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ace2blue) July 22, 2020

RN here…I’ve never in my 30 yrs of patient care, nor any of my nursing co-workers or respiratory therapists EVER breathed into a patients nostrils. WTF IS HE TALKING ABOUT?!? We even use an ambu bag to do CPR…this isn’t a thing. — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) July 22, 2020

From a nurse: we don’t do that. 🙄 — Daphne Woods (@alishance) July 22, 2020

As a nurse I’ve never said or done that…I don’t know anyone who has! — jules (@God_2A_America) July 22, 2020

As an RN for many years taking care of all levels of patients from the newborn to geriatrics in the ICU, I have never breathed in someone’s nostrils. @JoeBiden is crazy! — RN Susan (@avery1twins2) July 22, 2020

Walter Reed either has a whole different breed of nurses or he had some good meds. As a nurse, if I have to bend down to a patients ear it's to speak louder not whisper, if you need a special pillow, the family brings it & if it's in your nose, it's a nasal cannula or an NG tube. — Aurora Evangeline (Parler @AuroraEveFL)🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AuroraEveFL) July 22, 2020

RN, NP here… never in my 29 years have I, nor any co-worker, breathed in any patient’s nostrils or ran out of pillows in a hospital. Give me a break🤦‍♀️ — Alley (@alleybower) July 22, 2020

All the RN's in the world collectively say "NO" at the same time. No nurse would ever do that. — Rosarian (@Rosarian4) July 22, 2020

Um…I'm not sure those were nurses Joe — LibbyontheCoast ⭐🇺🇸⭐ (@LibbyontheCoast) July 22, 2020

Why would nurses need to go home to get pillows? I'm pretty sure hospitals have pillows, no? As for the breathing into his nostrils…I can't even… — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) July 22, 2020

Has he ever told an anecdote that didn’t contain a fabrication? — Joseph Bevilacqua (@joebev49) July 22, 2020

I think he's getting it mixed up with the time he and his son Hunter hit the strip club together. — Terrible Paulsey (@PaulseyTerrible) July 22, 2020

He started off okay with the whispering. Got a little weird with the pillows, not true but not too crazy. Went off course with the breathing in the nostrils. Come on, man. Just visualize that…a nurse leaning over him breathing in his nostrils. 😂😂😂 — JabbarRight (@JabbarRight) July 22, 2020

"And my hairy legs… They liked to rub my hairy legs. Don't forget my hairy legs." — RUsSIaN🐐SCaPeGoaT (@anonymityone) July 22, 2020

This is as weird as the Corn Pop story. Weird dude! — Leesa FL (@leesa_fl) July 22, 2020

What the hell is he talking about??? Why is he ALWAYS creepy? — Ashley Gregory (@AshleyGregory00) July 22, 2020

Why… why when he opens his mouth… Why does it always sound so creepy! Literally the hairs on my neck are up and I feel there is something wrong with this.. — Stephen Frick (@FallenWorldJour) July 22, 2020

I'm sure he meant well, it just came out like someone who just ate a few painkillers before the interview. — 🇺🇸🎤Ryan Weaver🇺🇸🎤 (@WeaverCountry) July 22, 2020

Every time he says something like that, the other person nods to convince herself or himself that something profound was said. — Steve Osborne (@SteveOsborneUS) July 22, 2020

This man MUST take the debate stage. — realLaocoön (@ArmaVirumque312) July 22, 2020

Saying it here for posterity: There will be some magical reason he won't do the debates. His handlers know that this Trojan Horse would be exposed by the end of the first one. — Zach Beebe (@zach_beebe) July 22, 2020

Where is the warning from Twitter about the content containing misinformation? — Cary Loughman 🇺🇸 (@CaryLoughman) July 22, 2020

Hey @PolitiFact, I’m going to need a rating on this — Jordan Doenges (@JordanDoenges) July 22, 2020

