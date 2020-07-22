The Washington Post is reporting Wednesday that Joe Biden, speaking at a virtual town hall, called Donald Trump America’s first racist president. The Post says Biden’s blunt assessment — get this — came “after a health-care worker expressed concern that Trump continues to blame Asians for the coronavirus pandemic.”

No, he doesn’t blame Asians for the pandemic … he blames China. He made that pretty clear a couple of days ago when he tweeted about the China virus.

Here’s the video:

The Post reports:

Biden signaled that he shared the questioner’s concern that Trump frequently refers to the pandemic as the “China virus,” saying, “the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

“No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden said. “Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Do we have to pull out that graphic again showing the many, many, many times the press, including the Washington Post, referred to COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus before someone flipped a switch and it was suddenly racist to mention where it originated?

As long as Biden’s been in government, you’d think he’d know personally some of America’s real racist presidents.

And this from someone upset because Trump blames China for the coronavirus.

