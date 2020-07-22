The Washington Post is reporting Wednesday that Joe Biden, speaking at a virtual town hall, called Donald Trump America’s first racist president. The Post says Biden’s blunt assessment — get this — came “after a health-care worker expressed concern that Trump continues to blame Asians for the coronavirus pandemic.”

No, he doesn’t blame Asians for the pandemic … he blames China. He made that pretty clear a couple of days ago when he tweeted about the China virus.

Biden says Trump is America’s first ‘racist’ president https://t.co/zAaom1l8PU — Post Politics (@postpolitics) July 22, 2020

Here’s the video:

Here's a clip of the moment: pic.twitter.com/BbOG3GgXvq — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2020

The Post reports:

Biden signaled that he shared the questioner’s concern that Trump frequently refers to the pandemic as the “China virus,” saying, “the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.” “No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden said. “Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Do we have to pull out that graphic again showing the many, many, many times the press, including the Washington Post, referred to COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus before someone flipped a switch and it was suddenly racist to mention where it originated?

As long as Biden’s been in government, you’d think he’d know personally some of America’s real racist presidents.

History could not be reached for comment. — Seth (@RevSethDub) July 22, 2020

I mean, objectively no https://t.co/p4WDgNI1jG — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 22, 2020

And Biden will be the 2nd? — Biden is a health insurance salesman! (@Wade_Turnbull) July 22, 2020

Woodrow Wilson and LBJ are offended, @JoeBiden, and demand satisfaction. https://t.co/03dATMOc7Q — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 22, 2020

I guess he hasn't heard of Woodrow Wilson, FDR, or LBJ… — Robin Josephette Biden II (@RobinJosephette) July 22, 2020

Woodrow Wilson, FDR hardest hit https://t.co/K2o15uvwdj — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 22, 2020

Right. I suppose Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson, and the Roosevelts were all make-believe presidents. — Steven Cody Straley (@CodyStraleyWV) July 22, 2020

Wilson comes to mind. FDR, too. Also kinda pathetic that this is now Biden's approach. "Racist" has been thrown at everything, including sleep, clocks and classical music, it has lost all meaning. — A. Bear Esq., MBE, ICBM, PSU, E173, ISO2171, QED. (@Bearocalypse) July 22, 2020

Nevermind his commentary that "if you don't vote Biden, you ain't black" — Ghost (@nwrmbing) July 22, 2020

Woodrow Wilson held a screening of ‘Birth of a Nation’ at the White House but go off. https://t.co/Tasj95B3sT — American Iron Front (@Iron_FrontUSA) July 22, 2020

Did we impeach Woodrow Wilson retroactively? Not to mention all the ones who owned slaves. — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) July 22, 2020

Haha yikes Does Biden know that several Presidents literally owned slaves? https://t.co/wvmbCGw1DD — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 22, 2020

The 12 US presidents who owned slaves would like a word https://t.co/2ipPPXZ7rl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 22, 2020

Washington is off the hook! https://t.co/E04o3WaDt1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 22, 2020

By today’s standard everyone prior to Clinton would probably be deemed racist. — Brent Orrell (@orrell_b) July 22, 2020

Proving he has no idea what racism means — Jason Sabourin (@jasnotron) July 22, 2020

imagine living as long as he has and thinking that — Senorita Ding Dong (@KaylaJ67) July 22, 2020

Check out the article. This isn’t just a slip or an exaggerated headline. Its like a demented caricature of an anti-Trump centrist liberalism … https://t.co/nVV77XUN6l — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) July 22, 2020

I guess he's right. His segregationist friends in Congress didn't become presidents — LMC (@musdurken) July 22, 2020

Dude was best buds with Strom Fucking Thurmond of all people. — 👽 Special Agent Fox "Spooky" Mulder 👽 (@Fox_Mulder_8) July 22, 2020

SHOCKING: the man who wrote the 1994 Crime Bill, eulogized Strom Thurmond, and talks about his great friendships with segregationists has a very dubious take about race — Aaron Purr (@jqayyye) July 22, 2020

Biden again demonstrates his lack of substance, his poor grasp of history, and his total lack of intellectual curiosity. All he cares about is fulfilling his dream of becoming President. — David G 🌻🌹 (@radical6216) July 22, 2020

This is a joke right? Tell me he didn't really say that shit. — O.G. Wisdom (@OGwisdom7) July 22, 2020

is he high? — Brian M (@iambriian) July 22, 2020

TFW history began in 2016 https://t.co/0a3jreLOk7 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 22, 2020

In his defense he doesn't remember any presidents and thinks it's 1781 — Ozymandias (@DustinDry1st) July 22, 2020

So Biden has finally lost the last of his sanity? — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) July 22, 2020

The only way Biden has a chance is if no one lets him speak until the election — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) July 22, 2020

And this from someone upset because Trump blames China for the coronavirus.

Related: