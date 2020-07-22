The dictionary defines “manifest destiny” as “the 19th-century doctrine or belief that the expansion of the U.S. throughout the American continents was both justified and inevitable.” Sounds racist to us, and colonialist, not to mention genocidal. But it seems Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a believer in manifest destiny, which she mentioned in this short history lesson she delivered to her colleagues. Maybe it will make more sense to you than it did to us:

Manifest destiny might even be patriarchal — we took American history but not gender studies.

You know the thing.

We’re just glad we didn’t have to hear the whole speech.

