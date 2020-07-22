The dictionary defines “manifest destiny” as “the 19th-century doctrine or belief that the expansion of the U.S. throughout the American continents was both justified and inevitable.” Sounds racist to us, and colonialist, not to mention genocidal. But it seems Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a believer in manifest destiny, which she mentioned in this short history lesson she delivered to her colleagues. Maybe it will make more sense to you than it did to us:

We now join ‘U.S. History with prof. Nancy’, already in progress: pic.twitter.com/EtMcDWYysd — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 22, 2020

Holy moly! She said manifest destiny! She has lost her marbles — Yentavegan (@yentavegan) July 22, 2020

She said manifest destiny. She must be canceled now — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) July 22, 2020

Manifest destiny might even be patriarchal — we took American history but not gender studies.

“Manifest Destiny” = white supremacy — Mary Vanek (@mevanek007) July 22, 2020

She said the words, "manifest destiny." Surely she will be digging out of a hole on that one! — Jeff Cole (@cole_jeffreys) July 22, 2020

LOL… interesting to note that Nancy is a firm believer in the “manifest destiny” of America. … and she hasn’t even tapped into the hard-stuff yet today. — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) July 22, 2020

What in the world did she just say? 🤣🤤 — Shanna ~ Me ⭐⭐⭐ (@Kiara77d) July 22, 2020

Can someone translate for me? — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) July 22, 2020

My fourth grade report in history class. — Wes (@WesTweet) July 22, 2020

I normally just skip these without listening. OMG. This is very very bad. — HERBERT HILL (@HerbertHill) July 22, 2020

Am I watching someone have a stroke? — Zach Todd (@beef5718) July 22, 2020

Ah yes, one of my favorite Presidents and Founding Fathers, the great Thomas Jeffermmm… — JDB (@BREWcorpSoCal) July 22, 2020

Who is Thomas Jeffern? — Connor Zwetsch (@ConnorZwetsch) July 22, 2020

Did she just Out-Biden Joe?!?!?!? — Scott Ireton (@ScottIreton1) July 22, 2020

You know the thing.

One would think, given her position, she’d know and be able to intelligently share American history. But, nope. — Major Malfunction (@28Malfunction) July 22, 2020

“Drunk History” has their own show Nancy! — Doc (@DocteurNaunie) July 22, 2020

Her audition tape. — Suz Carragher (@TheRedDogInn) July 22, 2020

Thanks Mr. Baldwin I lost several IQ points listening to that. And I really can't afford the loss. — Managing-Life-Today (@TodayManaging) July 22, 2020

This just looks like someone who sees the United States history from a lens of the play, “Hamilton”. — peter (@IamPeteQuill) July 22, 2020

Schoolhouse rock was better — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) July 22, 2020

She left out the great Battle of Hamster Run, when George Jefferson crossed the Pacific to conquer the Swiss cheese, paving the way for Captain & Tennille to finally plant our flag on the moon. Ya know, we have the power to end this in November. — UNFRINGED (@TurmanChauncey) July 22, 2020

The torture of having to sit in the House chamber and listen to that…. — Ann Marie Reimers (@AnnMarieReimers) July 22, 2020

This is painful — Chris Lyons (@ChrisLyons360) July 22, 2020

This nearly gave me a stroke — Ruby Ridge (@RubyRidge3) July 22, 2020

The fact that this is the speaker of the house is disturbing — David Smith (@David_Smith33) July 22, 2020

I need a cuckoo clock with her popping out — Webbslinger👍🏼 (@AgRunner) July 22, 2020

Instead of having coronavirus testing for every member of Congress, can they just do a breathalyzer test before allowing politicians inside the capital? Nancy probably had half a bottle of wine before going to work this day. — Brian Lusardi🗽🇺🇸 (@BLusardiHockey) July 22, 2020

My god! Do you think it all makes sense in her brain? So much to unpack.. — Deep Dish (@brettmartzke) July 22, 2020

We need to have the discussion of age limits for our "leaders"

This is embarrassing to the country as a whole. Maybe aptitude tests are the answer…I'm not sure, but this is NOT ok — Ben D. Overbich ᴮˡᵃᶜᵏˡⁱˢᵗᵉᵈ (@dangle888) July 22, 2020

These people got too comfortable on their seats, now they think they own the country and the people living in it. — nope (@myricmemije) July 22, 2020

Our speaker of the house ladies and gentleman 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nOSEV59VjA — Zachary Gourley (@x_zactly) July 22, 2020

Biden/Pelosi 2020, get your decoder ready — H.E. Pennypacker (@TanoG4) July 22, 2020

We’re just glad we didn’t have to hear the whole speech.

