We’ve known since the Democratic presidential primaries that the Democrats want to cancel student debt, as well as make college free for everyone. But it was only when people started losing their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown that the cry to cancel rent got louder. How were people supposed to pay rent when they were quarantined in their homes and unable to work? But where did that leave landlords who rely on that rent?
Economics major Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier proposed the first step, which would be to cancel (or at least defer) mortgages as well. Fellow squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley didn’t make a video about the idea, but she made her stance clear in a short tweet:
Cancel rent.
Cancel mortgage.
Cancel student debt.
— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 21, 2020
Cancel socialism https://t.co/GsvGNDw4Lf
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 22, 2020
Cancel sanity. https://t.co/VJdoG2i8c7
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 22, 2020
Cancel congressional pensions https://t.co/dgmlkIqnS5
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2020
Cancel the economic illiterate https://t.co/pP1j5TmWrB
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 22, 2020
Cancel taxes. https://t.co/h40OyeDEUo
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 22, 2020
CANCEL CONGRESS. https://t.co/pwHnNdYRg7
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 22, 2020
Cancel Democrats. https://t.co/1Ah0Ut3PMB
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 22, 2020
Cancel your Twitter account https://t.co/GPkDujyNsg
— tettsui77 (@tettsui77) July 22, 2020
Cancel taxes.
Cancel responsibility.
Cancel Congress. https://t.co/kJaIXRu03D
— Evolved Memer (@EvolvedMemer) July 22, 2020
Apparently we’re also cancelling rational thought? https://t.co/7CM08ZNqNZ
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 22, 2020
Yes! And then we should also cancel sadness, diabetes, asteroids, the law of cause and effect, hunger, tummy aches, and gravity (so we can fly!) https://t.co/Fo59yOfMjo
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2020
There is no easier job than being a Democratic lawmaker https://t.co/cyGlmjIGeV
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020
Do you genuinely believe this or are you just pandering to the most radical of your base? I have some questions either way, @RepPressley. https://t.co/j7ReWFt74R
— Taylor Hathorn (@TaylorHathorn) July 22, 2020
It is hard to believe that argument is even being made.
— Jane Doe (@JaneDoe45922004) July 22, 2020
Are these "forever" proposals, or does one specific generation of people get this and then everyone after goes back to paying?
Is there a future in these plans at all?
— Greg Cyr and 48 others (@Gtcyr) July 22, 2020
Im actually cool with this as long as I then get a refund for all the taxes I’ve used to subsidize them for the past 16 years. I want a boat.
— m (@alienzamongus) July 22, 2020
Live within your means
Finish school
Work
Time to be an adult now https://t.co/RCCHzPuJ41
— Johnathan David (@johnathanintexa) July 22, 2020
Apparently, if you just tweet the word “cancel” before it then it automatically pays for itself https://t.co/P6ug7OQyz8
— Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) July 22, 2020
To be honest, I too wish to collapse the government through debt forgiveness. https://t.co/MeOV8VsOqk
— Get that done… (@andcallmejackal) July 22, 2020
If she hasn't thought through the implications, she's merely playing at demagogue. If she has, that's worse. https://t.co/BBb6re57Me
— Walter Olson 😷 (@walterolson) July 22, 2020
Cancel private property rights, cancel the private sector and cancel what's left of capitalism for small business owners is the endgame for the socialists and Marxists. https://t.co/mZoLqg5WJL
— Jason Burack (@JasonEBurack) July 22, 2020
Is it just me, or are Democrats starting to sound like student body presidents campaigning on longer recess & soda drinking fountains? https://t.co/kpaJQjBX6E
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) July 22, 2020
Sounds like people who never left their parents' basement. Are they aware *someone* is paying for their living space and expenses?
— Juliana Crestani (@JulianaCrestani) July 22, 2020
How to create devastating poverty in 3 easy steps. https://t.co/9zB0qu2txj
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 22, 2020
Take a wild guess who takes over if there is no rent, no mortgage and no student debt. https://t.co/wYSmlVTPjR
— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) July 22, 2020
Once again… If socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be socialists. https://t.co/I7BznH56TA
— Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) July 22, 2020
Let’s start with canceling taxes and see where it goes from there.
Cancel Twitter. I can’t deal with the fact that stupid tweets like this exists. https://t.co/HZhiN4w4eA
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 22, 2020
