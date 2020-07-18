You can go ahead and skip to the 1:40 mark if you want to hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explain how “evictions at their core are about power,” or you can punish yourself by listening to the whole thing if you want to hear her plan for dealing with rent forgiveness. If we understood her hand gestures, the plan is that homeowners could defer the payments on their mortgages, so they could afford not to collect rent. Who gets hit? The big, greedy banks who hold those mortgages, we guess.

