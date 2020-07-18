You can go ahead and skip to the 1:40 mark if you want to hear Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explain how “evictions at their core are about power,” or you can punish yourself by listening to the whole thing if you want to hear her plan for dealing with rent forgiveness. If we understood her hand gestures, the plan is that homeowners could defer the payments on their mortgages, so they could afford not to collect rent. Who gets hit? The big, greedy banks who hold those mortgages, we guess.

"Just like charging for food is about power. I mean, the supermarket has like all this food and like I want some so, like they have all the power and I'm like all hungry so if I just like take the food its like a write off for them and stuff. Right?" — Opening Tirade (@openingtirade) July 18, 2020

You have her exactly😂 — marnie (@marbridmacc) July 18, 2020

Power? The power for the landlord to lose their property because they have no money to pay the mortgage? This is the dumbest thing @aoc has said. — Karen Nations (@knationsesq) July 18, 2020

Using her logic her compensation should be revoked and she should continue to serve pro bono. Something tells me she has a compensation exception for her own services. — The Intrinsic Contrarian (@ticontrarian) July 18, 2020

No, heiress, it is about me paying the bills on my property. Many landlords are small investors but I guess you want evil big corporations or Big Government to be the only landlords! Psst, bills will still need to be paid. — Heather Feather Loves Sunny Weather (@HxFxWx) July 18, 2020

Any landlord who is dealing with non paying tenents should not have to pay property taxes. Now how do you feel about it? — Kent Bushart (@KentBushart) July 18, 2020

Really? Are you also proposing to suspend payment of property taxes and property insurance? My monthly mortgage, tax and insurance obligation is $1200; my renters pay $1200. If you suspend only the mortgage AND the rental income, I’m still out of pocket $500 a month. — Robin Surface Knott (@RobinKnott9) July 18, 2020

She seems to assume most landlords have a pot of gold tucked-away to defray the loan costs/upkeep during the "cancel rent" period. The concern over evictions is legit, but her framing of the issue is cartoon-like. — Gonzo Republican (@RepublicanGonzo) July 18, 2020

Ok, you first. Build a house, find tenants, maintain the premises, comply with all ordinances and regulations, then tell your tenants they don't have to pay rent. See how that works for you. Then get back to us. — Artie (@forcedrepartee) July 18, 2020

Evictions, at their core, are small businesses trying stay afloat and eke out a living. — Jill Gaebler 🇺🇸 (@jillgaebler) July 18, 2020

Often they are for good reason. It's a business transaction and we're all to live up to terms — kjlange (@kjlange) July 18, 2020

It’s a contract. — Trevor Ferguson (@trev_ferguson) July 18, 2020

Evictions are about non-payment — Arro Sand (@ArroSand) July 18, 2020

False. Evictions are a remedy for landlords in the event that a tenant fails to perform under a lease. Landlord/tenant voluntarily enter into an agreement, and if the tenant does not perform under the bargained for terms, then the landlord may evict them. Nothing to do with power — Chief Justice Robert’s Gavel (@ChiefGavel) July 18, 2020

Hmm, No they are about being able to feed a family, pay bills and have a life. It’s never the fault of the property owner collecting rent that his renters don’t pay or can’t pay. The owner will be next on the list of not being able to pay rent. — dr funk (@drfunk06101126) July 18, 2020

Can see an economics degree isn’t worth much these days — Teo García (@minerfan_14) July 18, 2020

AOC’s worst glance at the world is the one that says government will fix everything for you. — fugiddaboudit (@olsonwithanoh) July 18, 2020

Another leftist who has no idea what the difference is between human rights and commodities — Fake News Strength & Conditioning🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) July 18, 2020

How about this… 1. we open states up because there is no statistical proof that these lock downs have anything to do with slowing down the virus. 2. We don’t let people get everything for free, only reason that’s suggested is so the public has to rely on government. — Kevin Copher (@KCopher_3) July 18, 2020

3. How about you and other members not back at work give up your checks to people in your district/area/ect to help with their payments — Kevin Copher (@KCopher_3) July 18, 2020

Every dem argument: X is about money/power Money/power is bad. Therefore…vote for me. — Jack W. (@WokeLawyer) July 18, 2020

She needs to get evicted from congress — Karen Clounch 🇱🇷 (@clounch_karen) July 18, 2020

