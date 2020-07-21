Sen. Rand Paul just got out of a progressive Democrat caucus; wait, make that a Republican caucus. It seems debt isn’t an issue when it comes to funding education.

Just came from Progressive Democrat, whoops, I’m mean Republican caucus:

They’re going to spend $105b more on education, more than we spend every year on the Dept of Education. Anyone remember when Reagan conservatives were for eliminating the Federal Dept. of Education? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2020

The majority of Republicans are now no different than socialist Democrats when it comes to debt. They simply don’t care about debt and are preparing to add at least another trillion dollars in debt this month, combined with the trillions from earlier this summer. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2020

Another genius idea heard from both caucuses today: too many schools closed this fall so we have to send more federal aid for day care. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2020

I really need to double check which caucus meeting I went to today. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2020

You dropped this 👑 — Dylan McKee (@DylanMcKee5) July 21, 2020

THANK YOU FOR SAYING THIS — Carl Pearson (@Carlpearson22) July 21, 2020

So schools in the Northeast are going to be closed for the coming year. But the RINOs want to give even more money to the @usedgov to waste? Only in Washington DC would that make any sense at all! Lord please save us from the @SenateGOP and @HouseGOP! — 🇺🇸 Constable Curt 🇺🇸 (@ConstableCurt) July 21, 2020

Wow!

For WHAT??

They arent doing a damn thing! Honestly, every parent i have spoken to has said their kids teacher interacted with them for 1 hour tops a day! Many the teachers didnt engage AT ALL! My son is in 10th grade and his teachers barely would even respond to an email — A (@PeaceLoveAnie) July 21, 2020

That was my experience. My son (8th grade at the time) had all of his assignments posted online..they were all self study. There was 1 hour per week available if there were math questions, and 30 minutes for band Zoom. There were no other interactions with the teachers. — Anita Bishop (@danlilr) July 21, 2020

We need to change what is taught in public schools. This disintegration culture has been taught for years — Phil (@villaccip) July 21, 2020

More spending is not the answer unless it is for all new curriculum that actually teaches real history, math, and critical thinking skills. No more indoctrinating in the schools. — deKoda_Q (@DekodaQ) July 21, 2020

Yes sir!! I have a real problem with paying even more to a system feeding our kids disinformation and not giving them important tools to succeed. They are effectively disabling them. IMO — BubbaSueQ🇺🇸1776 (@bubbasue22) July 21, 2020

Absolutely agree. I do NOT understand why the GOP didn’t care more about education in school. If anything Bush made it worse with No Child Left Behind. What a racket that is! All those testing companies making so much money off of tax dollars. Why did they even let that happen? — Frances Taylor (@umiluvz) July 21, 2020

And now we have a generation or 2 that hates America & is trying to destroy it w/ communism bc they weren’t taught about how great our country is and how novel it’s rights and constitution are STILL to this day! I just can’t understand why the GOP doesn’t care abt education. — Frances Taylor (@umiluvz) July 21, 2020

Education needs to be dealt with at the state level, not the federal level and we definitely need school choice. — Karry 🇺🇸 (@kmrowe1) July 21, 2020

This is absurd, and @SenateGOP should not do this. Re-direct existing federal dollars to parents because their schools are closed. #LetParentsChoose https://t.co/u2gkFAOLHO — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 21, 2020

$105b so my children can “learn” remotely!? Send some of that cash my way so I can hire a private teacher. This must be some kind of bad joke!! Don’t give the school districts a cent unless they OPEN THE SCHOOLS!! Stop hurting our kids! — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) July 21, 2020

Yeah this is lame. We're basically bribing teachers to do their jobs. But it won't even go to teachers! 75% of this money will be vacuumed up by bloated administration and laundered back into democratic/progressive causes. — The Amateur Dilettante (@JeffSBennion) July 21, 2020

I’m still for eliminating the Dept of Ed — SuziDee 🇺🇸 (@suzidh) July 21, 2020

I remember when it didn’t even exist! Amazing I was able to graduate without it! — Jim Allen (@james0802) July 21, 2020

We need to eliminate the department of Ed because it's existence in unconstitutional! Along with many other federal departments! — Hollie ❤🇺🇸 (@Butterflymama83) July 21, 2020

How can we find out exactly how the $105B will be spent? State run contracts for union pension bailouts? This will help us determine if @POTUS will approve or not. — Molly Ulrich (@UlrichMolly) July 21, 2020

Why do they insist on continuing to throw money at the failing public school system. I'm a veteran educator, and even I can see that this isn't going to help. — Julie Lee (@JulzLee0604) July 21, 2020

Precisely why I’m a conservative independent. We don’t need a dept of education or any more stimulus money. We just need to open schools back up! Period! — JT (@JT78921845) July 21, 2020

At least I'm not the only one wondering what world I just woke up in. — Lisa Lou (@Lis_aLouu) July 21, 2020

