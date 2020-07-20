Tucker Carlson closed out his Fox News show Monday night by saying that the New York Times has hired a reporter and photographer to do a piece on where he lives. Here’s the segment:

Will it make Brian Stelter’s media newsletter?

We’ll apparently know this week if the New York Times really is going to publish Carlson’s address, though it looks like he already knows the reporter and photographer who’ve been assigned to the “story.” The Times is definitely up to something:

The Washington Post’s version of Stelter says it’s “fair game” to “report broadly” about a cable news host’s base of operations:

