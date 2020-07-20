Tucker Carlson closed out his Fox News show Monday night by saying that the New York Times has hired a reporter and photographer to do a piece on where he lives. Here’s the segment:

Tucker responds to intrusive reporting by The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/xj4z69G9cA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 21, 2020

"She called 911 while hiding in a closet."@TuckerCarlson reveals the @NYTimes will be running a story revealing the location of his home and address. He says the story doesn't allege any wrongdoing. Tucker discusses what happened the last time his address was publicized. pic.twitter.com/ndmegLtnP5 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 21, 2020

By printing Tucker Carlson's address, The New York Times is deliberately encouraging violence against him. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 21, 2020

The NY Times will be DIRECTLY responsible for any violence directed at the family of Tucker Carlson due to their grotesque, filthy, disgusting “reporting.” https://t.co/6yNC81lacW — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 21, 2020

In raw national reach & ability to deliver impressions @FoxNews could – if they chose to – retaliate in an overwhelming fashion against every single NY Times doxer including its Publisher. And perhaps the time for that has arrived. It’s the NY Times’s move. https://t.co/kD19IlKnXD — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 21, 2020

Sure hope he is filing an order of protection (technically an injunction against harassment) against them — Anons Synonymous🇺🇸 (@AnonsSynonymous) July 21, 2020

Attention advertisers: Defund the NYT. You’re complicit if you keep advertising in this rag! God bless the Carlson family. — Carri🙏❤️🇺🇸 (@CarriYoga) July 21, 2020

I bet a lot of people at the New York Times have addresses. — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) July 21, 2020

Pay it back mate. Dox them. Write a Fox News piece detailing the reporter's address, along with the executives who approved the story. Millions of us appreciate that you fight for us nightly, and we will easily fight FOR you. You have earned respect. Ask for help. It will come. — Peter Gibson (@peterclik) July 21, 2020

We never fight fire with fire. Maybe we should. We always want to rise above the disgusting left but, they just keep getting worse. Tucker should publish their names and addresses. If we can't fight in the same arena as them, we can't win. So fine, this is the bed the left made. — Izzi (@Izzi12) July 21, 2020

Would The NY Times dox Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw, or Katie Couric? What journalistic value does doxxing Tucker Carlson bring? The only value I can see if to those who may want to harm him or his family. Every journalist, regardless of personal political affiliation, denounce this — Jake Highwell on Parler (@JakeHighwell) July 21, 2020

Don't hold your breath. — The Unknown Citizen (@tillqi) July 21, 2020

Will it make Brian Stelter’s media newsletter?

Not a fan of Tucker, but he’s dead on here. Where he lives is of zero public interest. Shame on you @maggieNYT — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) July 21, 2020

What is being done to Tucker and his family is so wrong in so many ways. I thought the @nytimes couldn’t get anymore disgustingly evil. I was wrong. — Linda Suhler, PhD (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@LindaSuhler) July 21, 2020

It is sad and disgusting that Tucker and his family are being made targets to be harassed and possibly harmed by a so called news organization! What kind of people would do this? Shame on The NY Times! — GRITS (@SouthernTamm) July 21, 2020

We’ll apparently know this week if the New York Times really is going to publish Carlson’s address, though it looks like he already knows the reporter and photographer who’ve been assigned to the “story.” The Times is definitely up to something:

Statement responding to this from NYT spokesperson: “While we do not confirm what may or may publish in future editions, The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast” pic.twitter.com/21pWZVUAPi — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) July 21, 2020

The Washington Post’s version of Stelter says it’s “fair game” to “report broadly” about a cable news host’s base of operations:

Fair game to report broadly about where the country's most influential cable-news hosts spend their time and develop their sensibilities. Heck, GQ already examined Carlson's tradition of summering in Maine: https://t.co/4QFqkV4KyR https://t.co/gtBAIGa4TM — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) July 21, 2020

