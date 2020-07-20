All of this began with a tweet by Townhall’s Mark Davis on Sunday:

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban replied curtly:

Sen. Ted Cruz thought that Cuban could have elaborated a bit rather than just kissing off a fan:

That got the back-and-forth started.

Ouch … as we all know, the NBA and China have a special relationship. As Twitchy reported recently, the NBA announced that players would be able to show social-justice statements on the backs of their jerseys; however, the website that allowed fans to customize their own jerseys blocked the phrase, “Free Hong Kong.”

Damn, this is getting personal.

But Trump! We believe the challenge was to say, “Free Hong Kong.”

He did say Black Lives Matter, so social justice points for that.

