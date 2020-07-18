InStyle cover model Dr. Anthony Fauci was a guest on PBS News Hour and it sounds like he’s angling for a place on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s commemorative COVID Mountain poster. New York was hit worse than any place in the world, he says, and they “did it correctly.”

Dr. Fauci: "We have got to do the things… that we need to do to turn this around… When you do it properly, you bring down those cases… We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly…"https://t.co/AyhXRvnFDd pic.twitter.com/0NuHmJdt3m — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 18, 2020

Government bureaucrat: NY did it correctly

– 23% of all US Covid deaths

– forced nursing homes to take Covid + patients

– didn’t clean subways until months into pandemic

– allowed sick residents to leave to spread disease to other parts of the country — Look, Fat (@LookFat3) July 18, 2020

He already blew his credibility pic.twitter.com/UH75DUjN3Z — Dred (@Dred_44) July 18, 2020

god this is incompetent and sick, new york is not a good example and is in for so much more pain from the draconian heavy handed lockdowns — Eman Goldstein 🇺🇸 (@GoldsteinEman) July 18, 2020

How did N.Y. get hit worse than Wuhan, China…? — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) July 18, 2020

32k dead, nice work — LaVal (@rlaval2010) July 18, 2020

So killing the most people was doing it correctly. — Ryne Dawson (@Ryno2b) July 18, 2020

"They did it correctly." Meaning, Cuomo killed off the elderly quickly by sending sick people to the nursing homes. — covfefewarrior (@covfefewarrior) July 18, 2020

How exactly is forcing nursing homes to accept Covid positive patients doing it correctly? It seems like the exact opposite of doing it correctly. — James Dean (@havayorkidad) July 18, 2020

So he recommends murdering senior citizens along with @NYGovCuomo ? — Trump Fan Club🇺🇸 (@TrumpFansClub) July 18, 2020

Staggering. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) July 18, 2020

Unbelievable. — Be Brave (@RayBro87) July 18, 2020

“New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly…" If only everywhere could’ve achieved the same HORRIFIC death results as New York 🙄 — Marcus Ockham (@HouTwit) July 18, 2020

If this is what Fauci really thinks then he is nothing but a hack and Trump should can him right away. — righty64 (@righty64) July 18, 2020

This is how you can simultaneously tell people to do the right thing in exactly a way that makes them want to do anything else. — RaleighLlama (@LlamaRaleigh) July 18, 2020

Just infect everyone, like NY… problem solved — TheConservativePost (Parler:@TheConservativePost) (@TheConservative) July 18, 2020

Wait… what? — (((The Okayest Boomer Man))) (@hydar) July 18, 2020

Correctly….that's rich. — jan from the heartland (@teapartyproud) July 18, 2020

