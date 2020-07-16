FFS. REALLY? Does he not understand how bad it looks to do a spread in a fluff mag like this?
A special digital cover: Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady spoke to @NorahODonnell about the battle against COVID-19, Fauci's contentious relationship with the White House and how he's staying sane (pro-tip: he power walks). https://t.co/CSM3KjFk3X pic.twitter.com/aNJno1CUkC
“Not the Onion”:
Not the Onion: https://t.co/AsvjbqM4AY
The interview was conducted by CBS’ Nora O’Donnell which Brian Stelter says was a way to get around restrictions put on Fauci by the White House not to appear on TV:
Alright, y’all got a teaser in @brianstelter’s newsletter tonight. Now go read @NorahODonnell’s @InStyle interview with Dr. Fauci
👇👇👇https://t.co/8840g3go70 pic.twitter.com/XloTIazGHo
On his relationship with President Trump:
“I don’t like the conflict. I’m an apolitical person. I don’t like to be pitted against the president. It’s pretty tough walking a tightrope while trying to get your message out and people are trying to pit you against the president. It's very stressful.” https://t.co/GZ3IDxDy3F
And just like that, he’s pitted himself back against the president:
Dr. Anthony Fauci now also the nation’s leading expert on throwing shade at Trump. So. Awesome. https://t.co/Yh7NQY4qAi
FWIW, the article has been in the works for some time. This photo, via InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, is from June 6, which means it was taken while the protests were ongoing and social distancing was being ignored:
We honor Dr Anthony Fauci with this special cover of @instylemagazine. Dr Fauci and his wife of 35 years, bioethicist Dr Christine Grady (swipe for their portrait) talked to @norahodonnell about his relationship with President Trump (“I don’t see him much anymore”), the multi-front Covid-19 battle and his plea to the American public for pragmatism and safety. They also talk about their marriage, their daughters, their evening walks and how Dr Fauci can get so absorbed in work, he needs to be reminded to eat. Dr Grady says, “When he gets criticized, it feels unfair to me because he is working so hard for the right reasons.” 📸 at home on June 6 by @frankiealduino. (Special thanks to @cristobalita, @karikristen and the InStyle team for the hustle. And Helen in Dr Fauci’s office!). Link in bio.
Of note, Dr. Fauci did warn of the dangers at the time:
Dr Anthony Fauci said he was “very concerned” when he saw the protests break out last weekend, describing them as the “perfect recipe” for spreading the illness https://t.co/IEuHmMZZ97
Dems, however, ignored his advice then and cheered on the super-spreading events:
This interview with Dr. Fauci on the Covid risks & protests is how an honest health official with integrity speaks: he affirms the right of the protesters to gather but refuses to lie about the health dangers. This is way more helpful to the protesters:https://t.co/WR8FY5AnJR
Over to you, Dems:
Can any Governor, Mayor or #Fauci explain why massive crowds can gather nationwide but kids can’t go to school? Or sit inside a restaurant? (Which have much smaller amounts of people comparably) #mapoli #ReopenAmerica https://t.co/kGWgUnctHF
