On June 25, Michael K. Young, president of Texas A&M University, sent out a campus-wide bulletin beginning, “Yesterday afternoon I learned of a detestable racist event – messages of hate were left on the car windshield of a Texas A&M student.” Young went on to affirm that those who promote hate are not welcome at Texas A&M and offered a $1,200 reward for information leading to those responsible.

On July 10, though, after a police investigation, Young tweeted that due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, he was unable to provide additional details — such as that the police had found the student had left the messages on his own car.

KBTX reports:

[Isaih] Martin, who believes the notes were left by one of the men seen in the video walking a dog, has taken to social media to share his side of the story. There, he’s been faced with increased skepticism, especially after announcing this week he consulted with an attorney and was no longer speaking with police.

“I’m in a predicament where the topic of the case was let’s find out who did this to them pointing the finger at me,” said Martin on Twitter. “In the end, I stopped talking to them because it seemed they were more interested in me getting the blame for this hate crime instead of finding the actual person who did it.”

Police shared their findings with the county attorney who determined no crime was committed since the notes did not contain a threat.

According to reports, one of the hateful notes read, “All lives matter,” while another said, “You don’t belong here.”

“Based on video evidence, no other person had enough time to place the messages on Martin’s car other than himself,” police said in their report.

What a surprise.

Imagine leaving an “All lives matter” note under someone’s windshield wiper.

