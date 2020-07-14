As the Free Beacon recently reported, liberal media watchdog Media Matters received up to $2 million in coronavirus relief, apparently so they could keep paying people like Lis Power, their director of media intelligence. Media Matters usually likes to target Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson, but this time they chose to highlight Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who did a segment on that St. Louis couple who brandished firearms when a “mostly peaceful” mob appeared on their private property and then had a rifle seized by police.

Greg Gutfeld, defending Trump's defense of the white couple who pulled guns on protesters: "People don't understand that the more that you dismiss law and order and champion the mob, there's only one thing left for the citizen and it's the Second fricken' Amendment" pic.twitter.com/ldd9dT1gXk — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 14, 2020

Gutfeld noted that it was a great segment, as usual.

Media Matters having a "director of media intelligence," is like Jeff Dahmer having a cooking column. also, note this hack mentions the couple's race…this speaks to MMFA's desperation for racial divide to maintain their dissolving relevance. beyond that – i kicked ass, as usual https://t.co/ATD3aDL35W — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 14, 2020

"Director of Media Intelligence" that has about as much authority as "Hall Monitor at PS 145" — Kev (@kevnicss) July 14, 2020

Completely and soundly kicked ass as usual — Staci Repka (@StaciRepka) July 14, 2020

Good job Greg — MsLinda (@lindagross25) July 14, 2020

Great take by Greg. — MrCynical (@olddrumguy) July 14, 2020

Your words are so wise you should write a sequel to the Bible — Patriot in Pajamas (@BrentCornelius1) July 14, 2020

That looked like free (good) publicity to me for you and your show, but I agree the fact they used the race card deems them worthless. — Larry Wilson (@LarryGiants) July 14, 2020

Protesters don't break down gates on private property. I know the left doesn't believe in the law but it DOES exist. — Craig Roberts (@gochico) July 14, 2020

Protesters?? You mean rioting thugs who threatened to kill them, kill their dog and burn their house down. #RepugnantHack — Catherine ❤️'s Trump 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Cat_Luvs_Trump) July 14, 2020

Pulled guns on trespassers. Why are you making excuses that are easily debunked? — Harry Balzanya (@HBalzanya) July 14, 2020

I recommend that you educate yourself on what a mob is and the illegality of trespassing. Obviously you do not possess the qualifications to voice an opinion on either subject! — Leah Miller (@LeahMillertoo) July 14, 2020

On their property Karen, go feed your cats wench — DM (@dmull28) July 14, 2020

He’s right. Let’s send the mob to your door knock down your gates you’ll change your opinion fast. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Paul Barton (@PJBMass) July 14, 2020

It wouldn't have mattered what damn color they were…the mob had NO RIGHT to enter PRIVATE PROPERTY and make threats.. Same result would be in my neighborhood #standyourground — Brenda ⭐⭐⭐ (@Bls1022) July 14, 2020

This "white couple" are Democrats, civil rights attorneys and big Bernie supporters. But amazingly they're not snowflakes like yourself… Must be an aberrant gene. — BellaDonna 🇺🇸 Let Freedom Ring ⭐⭐⭐ (@Aster56) July 14, 2020

Media Matters sure put Gutfeld in his place.

