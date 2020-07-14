As the Free Beacon recently reported, liberal media watchdog Media Matters received up to $2 million in coronavirus relief, apparently so they could keep paying people like Lis Power, their director of media intelligence. Media Matters usually likes to target Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson, but this time they chose to highlight Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, who did a segment on that St. Louis couple who brandished firearms when a “mostly peaceful” mob appeared on their private property and then had a rifle seized by police.

Gutfeld noted that it was a great segment, as usual.

 

Media Matters sure put Gutfeld in his place.

