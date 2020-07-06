And we were ticked off when we learned that Harvard University, with its $40 billion endowment, had received $9 million in coronavirus relief from the federal government (although President Trump said personally that Harvard would be paying it back).

Now the Free Beacon is reporting that Media Matters, the collective who sit in their dark basements listening obsessively to Ben Shapiro’s podcast for material, raked in as much as $2 million in coronavirus relief loans.

Yikes! More dishonesty & hypocrisy from the far left. Media Matters Takes As Much As $2M In PPP Aid While Criticizing Trump Coronavirus Response https://t.co/a9RCA69OpE — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 6, 2020

Alana Goodman writes at The Washington Free Beacon:

Media Matters raked in as much as $2 million in coronavirus relief loans as the left-wing blog slammed the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, according to federal records released on Monday. Records show that Media Matters, the progressive activist group founded by Clinton loyalist David Brock in 2004, received between $1 million and $2 million from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program. The loan represents a significant portion of the group’s annual income, which was listed as $11 million in 2017, according to tax records. Media Matters is bankrolled by the Democracy Alliance, one of the largest progressive donor groups in the country. The deep-pocketed philanthropy network has steered hundreds of millions of dollars to liberal groups since it was founded in 2005—and pledged to distribute $100 million in 2020 alone.

The Free Beacon reports that the average loan for businesses during the first round of funding that ended in April was $200,000.

Get it back! — wynburn (@wynburn1Wynburn) July 6, 2020

Now that is a crime. — Made in America (@bigpops8792) July 6, 2020

What? That's like buying the bullet used to shoot you dead. — Johnny Ricoh 🖖 (@TheRealSinth) July 6, 2020

A simple “thank you” would have been nice.

Related: