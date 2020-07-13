Remember all the hubbub from Hollywood and how all the movie and TV shows shot there were going to be moved out of the state if Georgia passed its anti-abortion “heartbeat bill” into law? The bill passed into law, but rather pull up stakes on profitable productions aided by the state’s generous tax credits, movie and TV producers said they’d wait it out while the law passed through the court system before boycotting the state.

It looks like they were perfectly fine staying put because a federal judge has ruled the state’s heartbeat bill unconstitutional.

Obama judge throws out law that would have protected unborn human beings with beating hearts from being killed through abortion. https://t.co/rfgHX0Vv6P — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 13, 2020

The Associated Press reports:

A federal judge on Monday permanently blocked Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat” abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. Jones had temporarily blocked the law in October, and it never went into effect. The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing House Bill 481. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has supported the restriction, immediately vowed an appeal.

Georgia’s law would have banned abortions in the state once a human heartbeat was detected. The judge ruled that the law was “to ban or de facto ban abortion.”

Here’s Gov. Brian Kemp:

Georgia is a state that values life and our fight to protect the innocent unborn is far from over. #gapol https://t.co/zD2Oo0Q8xt — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) July 13, 2020

This is a terrible set back. — CatsBreath (@SandFostcat) July 13, 2020

You know instead of the signs stating Stop the Bans they should read, Stop the Beating Hearts. Again, so tired of these people looking at their judiciary win as a time to celebrate. Killing of unborn (or just born) humans should not be celebrated. So Sad! — Robert Peterson (@RobertP20102355) July 13, 2020

Gotta wear a mask, or Grandpa will die. Oh I'm pregnant? *flush* 🙄 — The Salty Squid (@salty_squid1) July 13, 2020

Once again letting the lower courts win. 👎🏾👹 — Nocturnal Huster (@HusterNocturnal) July 13, 2020

Supreme Court — Will Sturm (@sturm_will) July 13, 2020

Justice Roberts will agree with the judge. — Cynthia Mattes (@MattesCynthia) July 13, 2020

We’d agree that not even the Supreme Court would find the law constitutional, so ingrained in law is the sacrament of abortion. Look what they did to keep Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court because they swore he’d overturn Roe v. Wade, even though even he admitted it was settled law.

Unbelievable — Dan (@Dan21536799) July 13, 2020

Appeal, Appeal, Appeal. — Proud Deplorable (@BobbyLAndrews) July 13, 2020

These aren't judges these are activists. And as such should be removed from the bench. They're not allowed to make law they can only administer the law — Country(America Matters)Living🇺🇸🇺🇲 (@bnbreilly) July 13, 2020

At least Hollywood will be happy not to be inconvenienced in the knowledge that women can have abortions in Georgia well past the heartbeat stage. They can still shoot “The Walking Dead” there with a clean conscience.

