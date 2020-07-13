There’s really nothing we want from CNN, but if we had to pick something, it would be that the channel report the news. No more grandstanding by Jim Acosta, no more lectures from Don Lemon, no more giant Q-Tips or fake resurrection videos from Chris Cuomo, and no more hall monitoring of Fox News by Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy. Just tell us what happened, if that’s too much to ask.

What’s happening, apparently, is a lot to do with race and policing, and CNN President Jeff Zucker reportedly sent out a memo Monday declaring that the news channel would form “a new and expanded race team” to deal with coverage of race as well as policing.

CNN's Jeff Zucker in memo this A.M: "Today, I am pleased to announce that we are making an even more significant, sustained commitment to ensure race coverage is a permanent part of our journalism." There will be a "a new and expanded race team" as well as more policing coverage — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) July 13, 2020

When the white bosses make everyone else focus on race, but keep their own jobs, that's systemic racism. @CNN https://t.co/FN6wVex7Om — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 13, 2020

A huge news corporation profiting off of racism.

There’s a word for that. It’s on the tip of my tongue…

Oh yeah E X P L O I T A T I O N !!!!!! — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) July 13, 2020

How about a focus on reporting facts instead of #fakenews? — AM 560 The Answer (@AM560TheAnswer) July 13, 2020

These are actual quotes? I feel like "race coverage" and "race team" are very questionable terms? — Jon Berke (@JonBerke2) July 13, 2020

They are very questionable terms, but if they come from Jeff Zucker, we’re inclined to believe they’re actual quotes.

Just what the country needs, even more race based reporting to divide the country and create friction. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) July 13, 2020

Got to artificially increase supply to meet demand. — Rocky is my Top (@hardknoxgrad04) July 13, 2020

So part of the plan is to create even more anger and division by selectively reporting negative policing? — ConcernedCitizen (@Ubi_est_veritas) July 13, 2020

Right up until November 4th — Andy Montross (@3bottomplow) July 13, 2020

Have they actually talked about nearly anything else for the last three years? — Floplag (@floplag) July 13, 2020

Well, Russia. But we get the point.

It's hard to imagine how CNN will make its race coverage "even more significant." Injecting race into not just 95% of its stories, but 100%? — CV (@volucre) July 13, 2020

doesn’t cnn already make everything into a race issue already — zack (@exzacktIy) July 13, 2020

That's great because there has hardly been any race coverage in the news lately. In fact til I saw this had forgotten it was even an issue for which I blame media neglect. — Beans Morocco (@neiltwit) July 13, 2020

that's like saying I am going to pour a gallon of water into this 8 oz cup that is already full but still lacking — ✈️Darrin✈️ (@DHandOKC) July 13, 2020

The people watching at the airport will be so excited to hear. — 𝐞𝐳 (@eeeeeezzzzzzz) July 13, 2020

Do they even have time for more race coverage between their current race coverage? — Rob Rosenbaum (@robnormal) July 13, 2020

"Today, in an effort to solve a social problem, we are going to put in place a program that will exacerbate that problem." -CNN — OpinionHub (@HubOpinion) July 13, 2020

The race team will be both new, and expanded. Only the best and brightest at CNN. — Never Forget George Kirby (@LargeBoulder) July 13, 2020

CNN announces it will be extending the day by 2 hours to provide 26 hours per day of “race coverage” — Steve (@sjbftmlsc) July 13, 2020

This will not age well — Impeached Rube☀️🍀😷🌵 ☀️ (@azgrogg) July 13, 2020

This should fix everything. — Corey Thomas (@optimal_max) July 13, 2020

Let’s not and say we did. By the way if you do make sure for every “race” story you highlight the historical political party control in the area. — snarkysowhat (@conservativejj1) July 13, 2020

That sounds like a good deal — make sure the race team notes who’s been running the cities they end up covering.

