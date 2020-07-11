We’re supposed to believe Robert Mueller wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post Saturday saying that Roger Stone, who had his sentence commuted by President Trump, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.” We say supposed to believe because when Mueller was called to testify about his own report he didn’t seem to know what was in it.

In any case, the usual suspects are quickly retweeting Mueller’s piece.

“Russian efforts to interfere in our political system, and the essential question of whether those efforts involved the Trump campaign, required investigation…[I]t was critical for us (and, before us, the FBI) to obtain full and accurate information.” https://t.co/jHLwpKRQgi — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) July 11, 2020

“Stone became a central figure in our investigation for two key reasons: He communicated with individuals known to be Russian intelligence officers, and he claimed advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ release of emails stolen by the intelligence officers.” https://t.co/ooYewAk8TT — Rod Rosenstein (@RodRosenstein) July 11, 2020

Andrew Weissmann didn’t have anything to add, curiously.

Remember when Democrats spent two years telling us Robert Mueller was going to end the Trump presidency–then he testified on live television, everyone realized he was a useful idiot in a failed hoax, and the media never mentioned him again? That still makes me laugh. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 11, 2020

When the witch hunt fails, you have to grasp at something. 😂😂 — Climate Hysterian (@ClimateHysteria) July 11, 2020

Senile Mueller was Basement Biden 1.0 https://t.co/hP5dYneJV6 — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) July 11, 2020

"We did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its activities." In other words, there was no collusion, will The Washington Post be retracting it's hundreds of articles claiming otherwise or nah? — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 11, 2020

Mueller hasn’t written anything recently — DrMark (@mlaudadio) July 11, 2020

After watching Robert Mueller in congress…it's hard to believe he wrote this by himself. — Ben Worthy (@BenWorthy12) July 11, 2020

LOL Mueller wrote nothing https://t.co/90dTYL3ufL — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) July 11, 2020

You just know Mueller did not write this himself. Any idea who Fusion GPS is yet? https://t.co/amgFugkjg3 — Svetlana (@RealSLokhova) July 11, 2020

He didn't write this though. It's just an op-ed published under his name. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 11, 2020

Ok so the big question here: who really wrote this? Mueller wasn't even in control of his own investigation. Did Weissmann and the DNC prosecutors pen this one in addition to the Mueller Report?https://t.co/z608ZzKQtT — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 11, 2020

Mueller, a corrupt cop suffering from cognitive decline, wasn't even aware what was in his report, so I doubt he has been able to retain the fine points of the Stone prosecution. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 11, 2020

Oh most definitely lol. There's no way he wrote that. If you handed him a pen he'd try to eat it. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 11, 2020

Under oath, Mueller declined to say whether he wrote his March 2019 complaint letter to Barr or his May 2019 concluding statement. I'd bet there'd be a similar answer for this one. https://t.co/uC0wuWfdq7 pic.twitter.com/yJC86LRraN — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 11, 2020

I’m pretty confident Robert Mueller can’t fill out a bingo card, let alone write an op-ed. — M P 🇺🇸 (@MP74422664) July 11, 2020

I said the same thing on this piece from Mueller.

It was absolutely clear Mueller was not in charge of his own investigation. It would shock me this news came out and last evening he wrote this. — Ben Worthy (@BenWorthy12) July 11, 2020

“The Mueller report is probably the single most humiliating thing that has ever happened to the liberal press core in the history of this country” – Tucker Carlson (4-18-19) — Mason Mixon (@MixonMason) July 11, 2020

Did Weissmann write every word? Or just every other word? https://t.co/Fnv795WKbY — (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) July 11, 2020

I’d love to see the metadata on this submission. Which partisan, SWAT-raid ordering, gag-order requesting, charge-exaggerating, fourth-amendment violating Mueller stooge actually wrote it and submitted it? We know from his testimony how engaged Mueller himself was — not at all. https://t.co/qZNz6dhqCm — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 11, 2020

I doubt writing an op-ed is in Muellers purview. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 11, 2020

Andrew Weissmann. — John Hannibal Smith III ❌🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🦅 (@MTR_EpicWin77) July 11, 2020

The opinionated editorial was probably written by Andrew Weissmann — PAUL OLOTU (@Paul4better) July 11, 2020

Mueller seems to know a lot more about Roger Stone than he did about his own report. Funniest thing Mueller said, which was a total lie: “That was not within my purview.” Drag him back & ask him when he knew there was no collusion. Day #2, perhaps? — Mary 🇺🇸 (@mpg25mary) July 11, 2020

Robert Mueller is on a farm somewhere in the middle of nowhere, wishing people would stop using his name. — Not THAT James Woods (@BradishRichish2) July 11, 2020

