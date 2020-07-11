We’re supposed to believe Robert Mueller wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post Saturday saying that Roger Stone, who had his sentence commuted by President Trump, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.” We say supposed to believe because when Mueller was called to testify about his own report he didn’t seem to know what was in it.

In any case, the usual suspects are quickly retweeting Mueller’s piece.

Andrew Weissmann didn’t have anything to add, curiously.

