It’s nothing more than a testament to the power of the united mainstream media that in a recent Marist poll, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a 72 percent approval rating of his handing of the coronavirus, though even the New York Times broke down recently and asked if Cuomo “shared” some of the blame for those 6,200 nursing home deaths in his state following his order that nursing homes take in patients who’d tested positive for COVID-19.

New Jersey and New York are leading the nation in COVID-19 deaths, but Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden says the United States was lucky that the coronavirus hit blue states like New York first.

Sounds like it’s time to break out that graph from the New York Times showing that “a wave of infections swept from New York City through much of the country before the city began setting social distancing limits to stop the growth. That helped to fuel outbreaks in Louisiana, Texas, Arizona and as far away as the West Coast.”

Yes, we sure were lucky the virus hit blue states like New York first.

Weren’t the blue states the ones with leaders like Bill de Blasio and Nancy Pelosi encouraging people not to be racist and get in on the Lunar New Year festivities, ’cause everything was perfectly safe?

