It’s nothing more than a testament to the power of the united mainstream media that in a recent Marist poll, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a 72 percent approval rating of his handing of the coronavirus, though even the New York Times broke down recently and asked if Cuomo “shared” some of the blame for those 6,200 nursing home deaths in his state following his order that nursing homes take in patients who’d tested positive for COVID-19.

New Jersey and New York are leading the nation in COVID-19 deaths, but Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden says the United States was lucky that the coronavirus hit blue states like New York first.

It turns out we were lucky that this virus hit in blue states first. They had the thinking to take action to stop the spread of the virus in their states. Imagine if it hit in Texas and Florida first. The whole country could be seeing their surges. — Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) July 10, 2020

Sounds like it’s time to break out that graph from the New York Times showing that “a wave of infections swept from New York City through much of the country before the city began setting social distancing limits to stop the growth. That helped to fuel outbreaks in Louisiana, Texas, Arizona and as far away as the West Coast.”

New York City’s coronavirus outbreak grew so large by early March that it became the primary source of new U.S. infections, new research revealshttps://t.co/etBdPzxRyq — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 7, 2020

this is repulsive — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 10, 2020

Lucky? You idiotic hack. “U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak Primarily Spread From New York City, Research Indicates” https://t.co/POukTd1P9o — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 11, 2020

What an insane lie. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 10, 2020

Wow, what a complete distortion of what actually happened. — Oscar 🥀 (@RandomFLDude) July 11, 2020

What is wrong with you? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) July 11, 2020

This is a take, sure. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) July 10, 2020

This is not only factually incorrect it's also morally reprehensible — himboist (@kamilumin) July 10, 2020

How do you write that first sentence? Also, how do you write the subsequent sentences? — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) July 10, 2020

Are you insane? NY and NJ were disasters. Look at the numbers — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) July 10, 2020

NY=32,371

NJ=15,500

CA=6,887

MA=8,296 Texas=3,127

Arizona=2,082

Florida=4,102

Georgia=2,965 I guess checkmarks don't require any understanding of math. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) July 10, 2020

Yes thank goodness New York and New Jersey acted quickly otherwise they might account for *checks notes* 34% of deaths in the country. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) July 11, 2020

The only possible way to consider this to be remotely true is to mentally rearrange external reality into a daftly psychotic hallucination where deliberate, criminal seeding of nursing homes with a deadly plague never happened. — D.W.Robinson (@_DWRobinson) July 10, 2020

This is grotesque. Ask the families of the 6,200 dead NY nursing home patients how "lucky" they feel. Oh, and you forgot to give any credit to the federal deployment of military hospital support in those blue states. I'm sure that was just an accidental omission. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) July 11, 2020

LOL. The great majority of deaths are in blue states, especially the northeast, because of their bone-headed decision to put #CCPVirus patients into nursing homes. — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) July 11, 2020

Weren’t the blue states the ones with leaders like Bill de Blasio and Nancy Pelosi encouraging people not to be racist and get in on the Lunar New Year festivities, ’cause everything was perfectly safe?

Somehow, at the time, I didn’t feel lucky. — Patrick Rizzo (@prizzotweet) July 11, 2020

hey quick question what’s it like having no value for human life or ethics whatsoever — Quarantine Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) July 10, 2020

This is cruel, inaccurate, disrespectful to the dead and disrespectful to the living. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 10, 2020

That "we" excludes all of the dead people from blue state COVID policies, yes? Or do you just mean they are lucky not to have to put up with takes like these? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 10, 2020

Four of my friends died in New York Neera. Shut up. — Beans 2: The Sesrch for Curly’s gold✡️🔥🤦🏽‍♂️ (@EvelKneidel) July 10, 2020

I didn't feel especially lucky when my mom died in quarantine and I had to "visit" by waving through the window, gotta tell ya. — Patrick Whittle (@pxwhittle) July 10, 2020

Have you considered that this stuff might be why people hate liberals? — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) July 10, 2020

This isn't even a "bad take." It's just bad personhood. It's just being a bad person, from more than one angle. — Crick Swimmer (@HollerCulture) July 10, 2020

This is an extremely bad tweet. — Ebony Naw (@sReginald) July 10, 2020

