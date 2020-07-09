We at Twitchy have been covering the Little Sisters of the Poor and their trips back and forth to the Supreme Court since 2013 to win an exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that they provide coverage for contraception and, more importantly, abortifacients, in their employees’ insurance plan.

As we reported Wednesday, the Little Sisters walked away from the Supreme Court Wednesday with a victory. By a vote of 7-2, the Supreme Court upheld expanded exemptions to Obamacare’s birth control mandate for employers with religious or moral objections. Keep in mind that this group of nuns was dragged through the courts by the Obama administration and by extension Vice President Joe Biden, who released a statement Wednesday night saying as president, he would “restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling.”

“As disappointing as the Supreme Court’s ruling is, there is a clear path to fixing it: electing a new President who will end Donald Trump’s ceaseless attempts to gut every aspect of the Affordable Care Act,” the statement read.

Trending

No, he’d just reimplement that “accommodation” for nonprofit organizations with religious missions, which the late Charles Krauthammer described as an “accounting trick” that was “morally meaningless.”

We’re 100 percent certain he’d drag the nuns back into court.

Hey, he learned from the master: Barack Obama.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: contraceptionJoe BidenLittle Sisters of the PoormandateObamaCareSupreme Court