There was much rending of garments and gnashing of teeth by liberals at the end of May when President Trump announced that the United States would be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting the money toward other public health efforts around the world that didn’t seem to be in league with China and repeating its communist propaganda.

Now it’s July, and we’re hearing that the United States has formally notified the United Nations that it’s withdrawing from the WHO.

While we’re at it …

The only evidence one needs to believe the U.S. should withdraw from the WHO is the WHO’s tweets leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

