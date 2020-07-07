Here’s something we knew was going on, but now new filings show the extent. The New York Post on Tuesday reported that Rep. Ilhan Omar has paid her new husband’s consulting firm $878,000 over the past two years.

Ilhan Omar has paid new husband's consulting firm $878,000, filings show https://t.co/suYqt3ksWM pic.twitter.com/4Tzdif57mg — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2020

NEW: Rep. Ilhan Omar has quietly paid her "broke" husband's consulting firm $878,000 in the last two years. Legal experts say it's a "horrible" practice which needs to be banned. She says her critics are promoting 'rightwing misinformation.' https://t.co/Kl48mnbdPo — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) July 7, 2020

Of course, she’s saying it’s right-wing misinformation; that’s her get out of jail card for all her shenanigans, including those questionable campaign finance dealings and her immigration status.

Ebony Bowden reports:

The payments between the Minneapolis Democratic congresswoman and Tim Mynett prompted at least one ethics complaint in 2019 after The Post first revealed allegations — made by Mynett’s then-wife in her divorce filing — that Omar was having an affair with the member of her political consulting team, who was at the time married to another woman. Omar was married to her second husband at the time. But that doesn’t appear to have stopped the now-married couple, with Mynett’s E Street Group collecting $292,814.99 from his wife’s campaign this year for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and research services, according to the Federal Election Commission filings. In total, Mynett has received a whopping $878,930.65 from Omar’s campaign since he began working for her in 2018, raising eyebrows among watchdogs and political law experts who say the practice is rife with cronyism.

We’re not political law experts, but we’d say the practice is rife with cronyism.

Complains about the system, enriches herself while doing it. Something ain’t right. 🤔 — PhillyAl (@PhillyAlB) July 7, 2020

I guess that's what she means by remaking our economy — moishekapoye (@big_moish1) July 7, 2020

Something fishy about this. It smacks of money laundering…or worse. — Andreas M. Rau (@AndreasRau666) July 7, 2020

This is not okay, no matter which party you affiliate yourself with. She needs to be investigated and if this is true, necessary actions taken against her. — Vino Drinker, Foodie & Traveler (@vino_foodie) July 7, 2020

How progressive — Rick Gennaro (@rickgen16) July 7, 2020

Consulting for what? How to beat the system? — Ravi Yande (@ravireport) July 7, 2020

Is he consulting her about immigration fraud or tax fraud? — Artie Gordon (@ArtemisGordon1) July 7, 2020

And this is legal or is the system just this corrupt? — Paul LoNigro (@pvlonigro) July 7, 2020

OPPRESSION!!!!! — Michael Scarn (@3SchruteBucks) July 7, 2020

Such a corrupt person, who has the nerve to speak about dismantling our economy. She needs to sit down and keep quiet. — SCATDADDY42 (@NYYANKEES42HOF) July 7, 2020

I'm in the wrong line of work. Being a corrupt politician truly pays. — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) July 7, 2020

Related: