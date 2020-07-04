It’s Independence Day, and Shaun “Talcum X” King has something to teach you, so sit down and take in his knowledge. It’s so important, “Shaun King” is actually a trending topic on Twitter at the moment. We’re using a screenshot because we can’t find the original tweet for some reason:

So, teach, didn’t they tell you about citing your sources in grad school?

Hi, thanks for reposting the thing I spent quite a lot of time researching and making last fall! I don’t mind that you reposted it— everyone is free to share it. I would love a shout out or some kind of credit though 🙂https://t.co/iM75JD2sCT https://t.co/uELEECOrDf — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) July 4, 2020

Shaun King has a BA and MA in History and somehow managed to complete both without learning how to cite his sources. pic.twitter.com/0Ob2TTqhET — Connor 🌐 (@connorfletcher) July 4, 2020

Shaun King doing what he does best… STEAL pic.twitter.com/ENLe8O7ALO — A.D. (@AD_Renaissance) July 4, 2020

In an age with SO MANY receipts , you would think one would learn!!!! pic.twitter.com/qffyNJPHOF — Loverandomonium (@superskirts) July 4, 2020

Alexander Scamilton strikes again — Michael Taylor (@mltaylor13pt1) July 4, 2020

Scamuel L. Jackson’s best work yet pic.twitter.com/kSI0uRBt8U — Seno Akta Gamat (@SuperDuperGreen) July 4, 2020

I've never unshared anything so fast in my life. — Royko (@MrRoyko) July 4, 2020

Legit despise him. — James H. Plummer II (@JHenryPlummer) July 4, 2020

I can't tell you how glad I am to see the backlash on Shaun King lately. I actually felt a little guilty during the 2016 campaign when I started disliking him. I thought I must have it wrong somehow, that I thought he was a sham. Turns out my gut was more right than I thought. 🙂 — Redi (@RediNNevada) July 4, 2020

I had forgotten I even still followed him on FB until I saw this today, and just dropped him. He is just so problematic, and brings so little to the table as a journalist. — Node Chomsky (@nodechomsky) July 4, 2020

Grifters gonna grift… — KB Rockefeller (@KimBreezy) July 4, 2020

"Let me teach you something"😂😂😂😂 — berluti boi (@asapwavi) July 4, 2020

“let me teach you something” should be the hint that we should definitely not be taught by this person. — Danny not a Dan (@EternalBoyyy) July 4, 2020

Shaun King is proof that cancel culture does not exist. That grifter would have been gone ages ago if that were a real thing. — The Inquisitive Elf is staying home! 🎲🌈🎲 (@Inquisitive_Elf) July 4, 2020

………….geez, it would be 10000% less blatant if he didn't feel the need to open with his historian training. He could have kept it plausibly deniable but he'd rather take the credit. — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) July 4, 2020

This is so disappointing and revealing. I really used to defend him!! Never again. Never again. — #BREONNATAYLOR #SAYHERNAME (@2speak_easy) July 4, 2020

Wow. The nerve. — Santa Sierra (@santasierra) July 4, 2020

Martin Luther Cream strikes again 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Jessica (@the_music_freak) July 4, 2020

MARTIN LUTHER CREAM!!!!!! 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 — Dozier Dave (@DozierDav3) July 4, 2020

Martin Luther Cream! We hadn’t heard that one.

I've heard WEB DuFraud, which I enjoy — ally / 1312 (@rhapsodomancer) July 4, 2020

That's low, even for Shaun. SMH — BHH (@BHH_STIG) July 4, 2020

Shaun King doing what he does best pic.twitter.com/Fayc8mTiSq — meme (@refutal) July 4, 2020

Yep a thief and a scholar! LOLOLOLOL! — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 4, 2020

Fake it till you make it really works — oJ. (@oriJanus) July 4, 2020

I’m a historian by training. My undergraduate and graduate degrees are in history. Let me teach you something. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/T1IWzlu6pY — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) July 4, 2020

I spent the better part of three minutes placing a red dot on those that plagiarized in this photo Qualifications

None that I can think of pic.twitter.com/lr6lttwwYs — Unemployed employee of the month (@chthro) July 4, 2020

Related: