It’s Independence Day, and Shaun “Talcum X” King has something to teach you, so sit down and take in his knowledge. It’s so important, “Shaun King” is actually a trending topic on Twitter at the moment. We’re using a screenshot because we can’t find the original tweet for some reason:
So, teach, didn’t they tell you about citing your sources in grad school?
Hi, thanks for reposting the thing I spent quite a lot of time researching and making last fall!
I don’t mind that you reposted it— everyone is free to share it. I would love a shout out or some kind of credit though 🙂https://t.co/iM75JD2sCT https://t.co/uELEECOrDf
— Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) July 4, 2020
Shaun King has a BA and MA in History and somehow managed to complete both without learning how to cite his sources. pic.twitter.com/0Ob2TTqhET
— Connor 🌐 (@connorfletcher) July 4, 2020
Shaun King doing what he does best… STEAL pic.twitter.com/ENLe8O7ALO
— A.D. (@AD_Renaissance) July 4, 2020
Abolish Shaun King. pic.twitter.com/0eHqYTINrQ
— 𝟞'𝟜 𝗶𝗿𝗹 😷 (@DarkCollegeGuy) July 4, 2020
In an age with SO MANY receipts , you would think one would learn!!!! pic.twitter.com/qffyNJPHOF
— Loverandomonium (@superskirts) July 4, 2020
Exactly. pic.twitter.com/ndR70Giwtb
— 🐍 Fierté de Slytherin (@lorderica_) July 4, 2020
Alexander Scamilton strikes again
— Michael Taylor (@mltaylor13pt1) July 4, 2020
Scamuel L. Jackson’s best work yet pic.twitter.com/kSI0uRBt8U
— Seno Akta Gamat (@SuperDuperGreen) July 4, 2020
I've never unshared anything so fast in my life.
— Royko (@MrRoyko) July 4, 2020
Legit despise him.
— James H. Plummer II (@JHenryPlummer) July 4, 2020
I can't tell you how glad I am to see the backlash on Shaun King lately. I actually felt a little guilty during the 2016 campaign when I started disliking him. I thought I must have it wrong somehow, that I thought he was a sham. Turns out my gut was more right than I thought. 🙂
— Redi (@RediNNevada) July 4, 2020
I had forgotten I even still followed him on FB until I saw this today, and just dropped him. He is just so problematic, and brings so little to the table as a journalist.
— Node Chomsky (@nodechomsky) July 4, 2020
Grifters gonna grift…
— KB Rockefeller (@KimBreezy) July 4, 2020
"Let me teach you something"😂😂😂😂
— berluti boi (@asapwavi) July 4, 2020
“let me teach you something” should be the hint that we should definitely not be taught by this person.
— Danny not a Dan (@EternalBoyyy) July 4, 2020
Shaun King is proof that cancel culture does not exist. That grifter would have been gone ages ago if that were a real thing.
— The Inquisitive Elf is staying home! 🎲🌈🎲 (@Inquisitive_Elf) July 4, 2020
………….geez, it would be 10000% less blatant if he didn't feel the need to open with his historian training. He could have kept it plausibly deniable but he'd rather take the credit.
— Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) July 4, 2020
This is so disappointing and revealing. I really used to defend him!! Never again. Never again.
— #BREONNATAYLOR #SAYHERNAME (@2speak_easy) July 4, 2020
Wow. The nerve.
— Santa Sierra (@santasierra) July 4, 2020
Martin Luther Cream strikes again 🤦🏽♀️
— Jessica (@the_music_freak) July 4, 2020
MARTIN LUTHER CREAM!!!!!! 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
— Dozier Dave (@DozierDav3) July 4, 2020
Martin Luther Cream! We hadn’t heard that one.
I've heard WEB DuFraud, which I enjoy
— ally / 1312 (@rhapsodomancer) July 4, 2020
That's low, even for Shaun. SMH
— BHH (@BHH_STIG) July 4, 2020
Shaun King doing what he does best pic.twitter.com/Fayc8mTiSq
— meme (@refutal) July 4, 2020
Classic #ShaunKing pic.twitter.com/uUb81Sv1Lr
— Preston EverFit™ 🥩🥚🥓🍗🧀🥦 (@EarningEverFit) July 4, 2020
Yep a thief and a scholar! LOLOLOLOL!
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 4, 2020
Fake it till you make it really works
— oJ. (@oriJanus) July 4, 2020
I’m a historian by training. My undergraduate and graduate degrees are in history.
Let me teach you something. pic.twitter.com/T1IWzlu6pY
— Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) July 4, 2020
I spent the better part of three minutes placing a red dot on those that plagiarized in this photo
Qualifications
None that I can think of pic.twitter.com/lr6lttwwYs
— Unemployed employee of the month (@chthro) July 4, 2020
