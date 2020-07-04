So far we’ve heard President Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech described by the press as jaw-dropping, divisive, dark, and dystopian, and there have been more hot takes than we could ever cover here. CNN’s Chris Cillizza decided to devote his analysis Saturday to listing the “28 most outrageous lines” from Trump’s speech, and Destructive Chemistry decided to take each one apart.

The 28 most outrageous lines from President Trump's Mount Rushmore speech | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/9AxYj1EnMd pic.twitter.com/jc311ObYoB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 4, 2020

Trump is giving thanks to our responders and their work, but the speech is about celebrating our nation's storied history, not about COVID. pic.twitter.com/LVYWukHb06 — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

“This is the only time Trump mentions the coronavirus pandemic, which hit a record number of cases nationwide on Friday, during the entire speech.” Outrageous indeed!

2. “I am here as your President to proclaim, before the country and before the world, this monument will never be desecrated.”

Uh, yes. Yes there is a movement to destroy American monuments such as Mount Rushmore. Prior to the speech, activists called it white supremacist to speak there. https://t.co/JOBjjUF7lP pic.twitter.com/fLkKS8Fb3X — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

At least two tribal leaders have called for it to come down, though one doesn’t want to just “blow it up” because of the environmental damage.

Because there *is* a movement to tear down and destroy statues of American heroes and monuments. They've desecrated Grant, Washington, and Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/2KJR31JcCE — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

How does destroying American monuments help police reform, @CillizzaCNN? How? Either the vandals don't know what they're doing, or they do and they hate America's exceptionalism pic.twitter.com/Mm1f6fLJXW — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Yes. Our liberties are magnificent, Chris. How is this "outrageous," again? pic.twitter.com/5yDY1Y9Oyh — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

So colleges aren't extremely left-leaning and indoctrinating children in Marxist ideology? So colleges, media outlets, and corporations haven't fired people for differing views? (Look up the Philly Inquirer and NYT op-ed firings for recent examples, or talk to @BretWeinstein) pic.twitter.com/2J5KJ12ZaZ — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

We’ll get to Bret Weinstein in a bit.

Is it? When the New York Times is running the 1619 Project, which portrays 1619 as the "true founding" of America? pic.twitter.com/zbaF8jgL7X — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Not only is Trump correct in saying that the violence we've seen over the past few months is in liberal cities, but pretending that students aren't being taught that America is a country founded on the notion of slavery is gaslighting from Chris. pic.twitter.com/hexq90NmUX — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Trump has lied before. Okay, why is calling out this anti-American view of our history outrageous, Chris? What are jokes, Chris? Historically, Washington did not seek the presidency and was lobbied at length by his fellow Founders. pic.twitter.com/a3AYRoh3GT — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Jefferson was all of those things. pic.twitter.com/vvQRqwDqui — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Lincoln did all of those things. You found this line outrageous because of a joke Trump made in the past? pic.twitter.com/KgiPExjerT — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Yes, when people like James Damore are fired from Google for speaking out against diversity quotas, or Bret Weinstein is forced out of his position at Evergreen State, the campaign to silence dissent is very clear. pic.twitter.com/sCNN6uXl1d — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Again, unequal application of the rules on social media is concerning and stifling to dissemination of unorthodox views. pic.twitter.com/jRv3afi15N — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

This is just more distortion and derision. "Our heritage" as Americans, Chris. Celebrating the accomplishments of Americans is not "outrageous." pic.twitter.com/VnFaO9Wt4A — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

And it just becomes clear that Chris ran out of things to criticize and just wanted to pad his list with ten more items. What a joke of a writer and what a joke of a network. /END pic.twitter.com/1h5AlbmeIQ — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) July 4, 2020

Seriously, check out Outrageous Statement No. 28:

28. “I love your state. I love this country.”

Thanks, Destructive Chemistry for reading that for us.

Also, as we said above, we’ve had a Bret “Professor in Exile” Weinstein tweet set aside but never got around to a post, but it’s dead-on:

This is simple. #BlackLivesMatter is an excellent motto implying: Black lives are undervalued and we must correct that. True. That motto has become a front for critical race theory, which is a lethal anti-American, anti-black fiction that threatens all. We must oppose it. — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) June 30, 2020

Outrageous!

