Actor Dean Cain of “Lois and Clark” fame is trending on Twitter Thursday night after doing a Fox News segment with Ainsley Earhardt in which he said that today, Superman wouldn’t even be able to say, “truth, justice, and the American way.” He’s got a point — you might recall way back in 2006 when “Superman Returns” was released that a character asked if Superman still stood for “truth, justice, and all that stuff.” Maybe that was just changed to appeal to the international market, or maybe not.

Dean Cain: "I promise you, as Superman, I wouldn't today be allowed to say 'truth, justice, and the American way.'" Ainsley Earhardt: "Oh my gosh. You're right. You're absolutely right." pic.twitter.com/S7o7Zvq6Vs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 2, 2020

For some reason, CNN’s Jake Tapper decided to add some really out-of-the-blue context to Cain’s appearance on Fox News:

Note: on Feb 27 — which is when a source told the NYT the presidential daily brief warned of Russians paying bounty to the Taliban for dead American servicemembers — POTUS spent 45 minutes meeting with Dean Cain and others involved in a play based on the Strzok-Page texts… https://t.co/pLrF7bm9Ac — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 2, 2020

Thanks so much for that helpful note, Tapper. Did you happen to have Adam Schiff on your show this afternoon, speaking of sources?

Ethan Van Sciver, a comic book artist who’s worked with both DC and Marvel Comics, went to the U.S. Code to prove that, yes, Superman, though an alien, would be considered an American citizen:

Is Dean Cain aware that Superman is not even American? https://t.co/HgiL34cdZZ — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 2, 2020

Are you aware that you're completely wrong, you idiot?

“A child of unknown parents is conclusively presumed to be a U.S. citizen if found in the United States when under 5 years of age, unless foreign birth is established before the child reaches age 21.” Nationality Act of 1940 https://t.co/M43VSqLppW — ComicArtistPro Secrets (@EthanVanSciver) July 2, 2020

Exactly. Kal-El, as an adopted orphan, has US citizenship.

He just can't become president of the united states, because he wasn't born in the US and arrived as illegal alien before he was adopted.😂 — David大卫 Lanzendörfer (@leviathanch) July 2, 2020

Damn EVS…you’re going to make their mascara run… — Demonic Ash (@DemonicAsh) July 2, 2020

Ya know Ethan, I think you're really into the weeds here. — C. Robin (@CRobin69549676) July 2, 2020

Superman recently, as a stunt, RENOUNCED his American Citizenship. How would he be able to do that if he wasn't a citizen? — ComicArtistPro Secrets (@EthanVanSciver) July 2, 2020

They're bringing Immigration law into Superman comics now? — Lord JayBamaFan (@jayBamaFan1) July 2, 2020

That's right. To OWN Dean Cain. — ComicArtistPro Secrets (@EthanVanSciver) July 2, 2020

This editor’s so old, he owned a copy of “Superman” in which an IRS agent went after him for not paying taxes, so he squeezed a bunch of coal into diamonds to pay them. If being hassled by the IRS isn’t American, what is?

