The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams had it right; these are all mainstream media takes just from today:

Among those is the New York Times’ piece on how America’s enduring caste system puts it on par with India and Nazi Germany, and there’s no longer a Nazi Germany, so it’s just us and India.

That’s it, as far as evidence that America’s “caste system” was on par with India’s or Nazi Germany’s.

Trending

Not surprising that the Times would throw India under the bus but not China.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives mattercaste systemindiaNazi Germanynew york timesracismUnited States