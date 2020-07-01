The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams had it right; these are all mainstream media takes just from today:

we are witnessing an industry-wide nervous breakdown. pic.twitter.com/65pK4Uz4zO — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 1, 2020

Among those is the New York Times’ piece on how America’s enduring caste system puts it on par with India and Nazi Germany, and there’s no longer a Nazi Germany, so it’s just us and India.

Via @NYTimes: "Throughout human history, three caste systems have stood out." India, Nazi Germany, United Stateshttps://t.co/Ez0IUPg8Jf — jerylbier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2020

That’s it, as far as evidence that America’s “caste system” was on par with India’s or Nazi Germany’s.

you gotta wonder how many editors looked at this before it went to print — jerylbier (@JerylBier) July 1, 2020

So this is what a dying paper looks like — Truth Over Team (@TruthOverTeam) July 1, 2020

American progressivism ranks among the most parochial and narrow-minded creeds in the world — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) July 1, 2020

"Throughout human history, which I have yet to study, . . ." — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 1, 2020

Throughout human history, which I just decided to rewrite… — Ruby M. Montgomery (@RubyMMontgomer1) July 1, 2020

Your obviously joking, right? — JohnnyBitter (@robert_mauck) July 1, 2020

This is quite sincerely insane. — Edward Dipshit, PhD (@Prof_Dipshit) July 1, 2020

My only regret is that I could only unsubscribe from this publication once. — Edward Dipshit, PhD (@Prof_Dipshit) July 1, 2020

I’m surprised they added India. Most racial demagogues only seem to know American racial history and the Nazis. — 𝙻𝚊 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚎 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚎 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@la_chatte_verte) July 1, 2020

Embarrassingly inaccurate and biased take on human history. Difficult to imagine a paper publishing this..but I’m not surprised by much anymore — Builder (@HodlNerd) July 1, 2020

"Throughout history…." Right. It's not as if early civilizations usually attributed the existence of commoners and nobility to separate acts of creation. Nothing caste-like in a social system legitimated by an idea like that!! Ignorami. — Laura Finsten (@LFinsten) July 1, 2020

Wait till they find out about Japan. Or China. Or Europe. Or literally every country on the planet except the United States. — Vince Anderson (@VinceAn98557938) July 1, 2020

Japan and China had explicit caste systems. — John Pettus (@JohnGPettus) July 1, 2020

Yes, all those feudal kingdoms weren't so bad. But man, the US. — MN (@gvillesasquatch) July 1, 2020

So nothing about Europe's feudal systems lasting between the 9th and 15th centuries which still grant titles and privileges to people today huh? — Joshua McNabintosh (@radicalbarks) July 1, 2020

Hilariously wrong, and statistically so, but beyond that, how is it that South Africa didn't "stand out" to you? How little editorial oversight and fact checking could actually be going on there? — BlueStateLibertarian (@Hub_Libertarian) July 1, 2020

hey I'm an INDIAN and I can assure you that the US is WAYYYY better than India-throughout history — Lenny Isac (@LennyIsac) July 1, 2020

Stunning. But then, this is the kind of person churned out by the educational system since the '60s and '70s. So maybe not so stunning. — stephenf (@emncaity) July 1, 2020

But only in America is the supposed caste system dictated by work ethic…and the Democrat Party. — Gwyllim (@Gwyllim1) July 1, 2020

Throughout history only three newspapers could have publish this paragraph,

Pravda, Der Stürmer, and the New York Times. — haim (@haim_vanunu) July 1, 2020

It actually angers me that this stuff is getting published. — varyar (@varyarpol) July 1, 2020

The author doesn't know what a caste system means. — I'm looking at you. (@PowerCookie) July 1, 2020

An example of The Big Lie — Jerseyan 📜 (@JerseyanUSA) July 1, 2020

I feel like the author isn't gonna be pushing for a colorblind, gender blind meritocracy as the solution. — Elin of Hollyhock Grange (@ElinofHollyhock) July 1, 2020

The NYT should have race quotas for every level of their employees. Talk is cheap. — Mr Tasie Devil (@MrTasieDevil) July 1, 2020

NYT credibility in 2020 pic.twitter.com/ix26CdbNd6 — chad gorman (@lerch67) July 1, 2020

She’s part of the 1619 crew. Big surprise! I wish folks like her would make these silly statements in front of real historians. What about the Japanese and the Burakumin? The Spartans and the Helots? The Russian peasant class? — Vivian Darkbloom (@VivianDark78) July 1, 2020

Lol, liberals can talk about caste, but never, ever class. It’s amazing! — thehuntinghome (@thehuntinghome) July 1, 2020

My gosh, the Marxists are in charge. — Mr. Dallas M. Noon (@Reddishpilz) July 1, 2020

You are clowns NYT people. Clowns. Nazi Germany would never had allowed your paper to exist. — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) July 1, 2020

Not surprising that the Times would throw India under the bus but not China.

Related: