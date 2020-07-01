Anyone who’s been following Twitchy for a few years knows that this certainly isn’t the first time the Confederate flag and Confederate statues and monuments had to come down. You might remember back in 2015 when TV Land announced it was going to pull reruns of “The Dukes of Hazzard” because of the Confederate flag painted on the roof of the General Lee.

Apparently MSNBC’s Chris Hayes missed out on “The Dukes of Hazzard” back when he was a kid because his mother banned it, allegedly because of that flag on the car. But Hayes is thankful now.

Just remembered when I was little kid I was strictly forbidden from watching the Dukes of Hazzard by my mom because of the flag on the car. Good work, mom! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 1, 2020

I was forbidden from watching msnbc — C.L. (@ColinLundstrom) July 1, 2020

Good work mom. — Captain Mutato (@captmutato) July 1, 2020

What comes after Beta? https://t.co/oWReB9G5AA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 1, 2020

O'Rourke — Plastic Hair (@plastic_hair) July 1, 2020

Gamma, i believe. — USD (@USDwraith) July 1, 2020

Gamma, then Delta, then Epsilon. If you need more, let me know, but these should get you through the day. — ❌AllAmericanWesties❌🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@GotWesties) July 1, 2020

Σ – soy — Cvetin Chilimanov ////////// (@Cvetin) July 1, 2020

Chris Hayes is a Theta Male — Ark-A-Meaties (@ArkAMeaties) July 1, 2020

Just skip straight to Omega. — Fourth Hail Mary (@FourthHailMary) July 1, 2020

Whatever Pajama Boy is. pic.twitter.com/9YUqTMbKBG — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) July 1, 2020

Dunno, but that explains a lot. — BlackTrain (@BlackTrain) July 1, 2020

Why does he work for Warner Media the racist company who created the show? — Brando (@1brando1) July 1, 2020

My wife didn’t have a problem with the flag, but she didn’t particularly like the way I looked at Daisy Duke. I watched it anyway. 🇺🇸 — MacDawg 🇺🇸 (@TheMacDawg) July 1, 2020

That dude’s childhood had to suck. Also means he never got to see those Daisy Dukes — Dave (@dls808) July 1, 2020

Chris? I think it was Daisy's shorts that his mother didn't like anyway, not the flag on the car. — Michael Moore (@Michael43113688) July 1, 2020

😂

Literally no one was having "woke" conversations about the General Lee until some whine baby decided everything should revolve around their feelings & in walked an army of narcissists to scream "Im offended". — Faith (@myizonorion) July 1, 2020

Again, we’d never heard anyone say a word about the show until 2015 when suddenly it had to be memory-holed.

leave him be, the poor kid missed out on a good show — Cleetus Van Damme (@CleetusVDamme) July 1, 2020

True.

Related: