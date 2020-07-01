Anyone who’s been following Twitchy for a few years knows that this certainly isn’t the first time the Confederate flag and Confederate statues and monuments had to come down. You might remember back in 2015 when TV Land announced it was going to pull reruns of “The Dukes of Hazzard” because of the Confederate flag painted on the roof of the General Lee.

Apparently MSNBC’s Chris Hayes missed out on “The Dukes of Hazzard” back when he was a kid because his mother banned it, allegedly because of that flag on the car. But Hayes is thankful now.

Again, we’d never heard anyone say a word about the show until 2015 when suddenly it had to be memory-holed.

True.

