We’re old enough to remember the last round of arguments over the phrase “all lives matter” and why it should never be said; Newsweek declared it a race-related opposition group to Black Lives Matter, and the Anne Frank Center, whose connection to Anne Frank is awfully dubious, said that saying “all lives matter” was like telling blacks to drop dead.

It’s a lesson we might have forgotten if it weren’t for this TikTok video from a Harvard student who says she’ll stab in the face anyone with the “caucasity” to say all lives matter.