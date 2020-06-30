We’d heard of [M]otherboard, but even after going to its website and reading the “About” page and mission statement, we’re still not sure what its purpose is. Part of its mission, though, is to make the childbirth experience less-gendered, and in order to do that, you need to use less-gendered language. For example, instead of “mother,” use “birthing person.” Here are some more substitutions to get you going:

Uh-oh, Twitter’s going to suspend someone for transphobia.

You can, if you want to end up canceled like J.K. Rowling.

Where is front hole?

Exit question: When is [M]otherboard going to get with it and change its name to [B]irthingpersonsboard?

Tags: birthing personGenderMotherboardtransgender