We’d heard of [M]otherboard, but even after going to its website and reading the “About” page and mission statement, we’re still not sure what its purpose is. Part of its mission, though, is to make the childbirth experience less-gendered, and in order to do that, you need to use less-gendered language. For example, instead of “mother,” use “birthing person.” Here are some more substitutions to get you going:

“Birthing person”!?!?!?!? I started laughing and now I’m just appalled. My husband and none of you dudes have the parts to BIRTH A BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/0UEQTDUCwm — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) June 30, 2020

Uh-oh, Twitter’s going to suspend someone for transphobia.

Btw “persons who menstruate🩸 “ seems like something an old white guy would inappropriately say and get reported to HR for. But alas, if you cloak yourself in wokeness it’s totally cool! 😳 — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) June 30, 2020

This is what ‘erasing women’ looks like. — Kym Kettler-Paddock (@KymKettler) June 30, 2020

Also can we talk about how anti-feminist it is to reduce the miracle of childbirth down to gender neutral terminology? — Definitely Not A Russian Bot (@Cheags21) June 30, 2020

You can, if you want to end up canceled like J.K. Rowling.

Chest feeding hahaha I am dying. Is this real — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 30, 2020

Chest feeding lol 😆 pic.twitter.com/DIyMO0Tbma — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) June 30, 2020

Chest feeding is when I’m playing box with the boys and a Dorito drops on my chest and kinda sits there for a bit and I eat it anyways — Bobby Dillfinger (@bobbydillfinger) June 30, 2020

Chest feeding sounds like what happened in the original "Alien" movie when the alien ate thru that poor guy's chest — Bette davis (@Betteda03470560) June 30, 2020

Chest feeding? Like grabbing a protein shake before the gym. — David Goldgorin (@DGoldgorin) June 30, 2020

Totalitarians corrupt language. It’s what they do. — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) June 30, 2020

I feel like narrowing everything down to “internal organs” could be slightly problematic in the medical field. “You have a problem in your internal organs.” Ahh yes thank you, that helps immensely. — Audra Morris (@audracmorris) June 30, 2020

If someone told me they had "internal organ bleeding" I'd call an ambulance. — Control.Monad.Constitution (@ConstitutionMnd) June 30, 2020

"Menstrual Cycle/Period" is now "Uterine bleeding", but "Uterus" is now an "Internal Organ" AND "Female/Women" is now "Persons who menstruate" So woman is actually now "Person who experiences internal organ bleeding"? I honestly hope this is fake because it makes zero sense. — Eli Gardner (@EliVeliki) June 30, 2020

LOL WOW, remember in the book the Giver, they had girls with the job title "Birthmother" whose only job was to get pregnant and die when they were infertile? This reminds me of that. "Birthing person" WTF. — Paul B/ Barbs (@GeographyNow) June 30, 2020

Male "outer parts" sounds like something Monty Python came up with in the 70's — PB (@PrairieBhoy) June 30, 2020

Where's front hole? — ניקאלאס עשעלמאןNot a good person (@neshelman) June 30, 2020

Where is front hole?

No unsolicited outer parts pics please — Wooskie (@Wooskie4) June 30, 2020

So sexual health is women's health care? What about guys who want to make sure everything is fine there. Do guys not matter? Also, internal organs is so utterly unhelpful as to be meaningless. Everyone has internal organs! Most of those terms are specifically medical! — Josh Hague (@Spidermannjeny) June 30, 2020

Reading this while breastfeeding my 1 year old pic.twitter.com/jsO5umOPZz — alexandria green (@lexifiercegreen) June 30, 2020

If aliens who had no conception of human beings came up with a list of words for humans to use, it would still sound better than this. — Ave Christus (@AveChristus1571) June 30, 2020

There’s no way in the world anyone actually sticks to these rules. It takes a weird mind to come up with even one of these — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) June 30, 2020

So there's what, 2 points regarding male specific biology. So basically this is all about women… being taught to be ashamed to be women! I'm very laid back and tolerant, my motto is #liveandletlive but i've had enough now- this is beyond ridiculous. — Stefflaa (@unicornsteff) June 30, 2020

I encourage this kind of stuff. Anything that makes the leftists show how crazy they are, is fine with me. — Skinny Winkler (@SkinnyWinkler) June 30, 2020

If only all these items could be reduced into two words that people could easily understand and identify during communication. — The Mick 🇺🇸🗽 (@Mickpundit) June 30, 2020

Maybe one day we will come with those terms 😂 — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) June 30, 2020

Exit question: When is [M]otherboard going to get with it and change its name to [B]irthingpersonsboard?

