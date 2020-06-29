Breaking 911 reports Monday that witness accounts that San Diego police shot an unarmed man in the back are proved to be contradicted by several videos of the incident that the San Diego Police Department released on YouTube.

Witnesses Said Police Officers Shot Unarmed Man In The Back. Then Cops Released The Video. https://t.co/AEpunNOlzk pic.twitter.com/cqrR5qRGHZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2020

If you look at the replies to the San Diego Police Department tweet showing the gun recovered at the scene, it’s just one person after another saying, “Release the body cam footage.”

Given how law enforcement has utterly jettisoned public trust this past month, you're going to have to do better than this before any of us buy it. — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 28, 2020

You have all those "smart streetlights" and body cameras. Where is the video? — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 28, 2020

Release both officers’ body cam footage. Now. — Lupe (@lupessan) June 28, 2020

Police did release both officers’ body cam footage that same day, as well as video from a couple of surveillance cameras.

Breaking 911 reports:

Two San Diego Police Department officers have been placed on paid leave after they shot and wounded a robbery suspect who pointed a gun at one of the officers during a confrontation in downtown Saturday night. The suspect, Hurtado Ibarra, 25, of San Diego, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

Here’s the video the police posted to their YouTube channel:

Almost as if witness statements are garbage 99% of the time. — Uncle Muscle (@Uncle_Muscle) June 29, 2020

They got the receipts. — Zootopia Autonomous Zone 🐇 (@LoveJudyHopps) June 29, 2020

Cops should have gotten a bonus — LORD J MONEY, Your Knowledge Filler (@LORD_J_Money) June 29, 2020

Nice gun, by the way.

The gun recovered at the scene has been unwrapped. https://t.co/i0vzqZ5KCS pic.twitter.com/yibhVSlatT — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 28, 2020

Clearly that dude was a time traveller showing up for his afternoon showdown at 6 paces — Edgar Martinez (@EdgarMa67759367) June 28, 2020

Nice gun. Did the rest of the James Gang flee on horseback? — Ragnar Danneskjöld (@RagnarDanskj0ld) June 28, 2020

Did he steal that from Wyatt Earp? 🤔 — Nightshift Worker (@NightshiftWorkr) June 28, 2020

STOP KILLING TIME TRAVELERS! — Doktor Zoom (@DoktorZoom) June 28, 2020

Clearly he was intending to use it. I am all for police reform and policy changes but nothing will ever change my mind on a person pointing a gun at the cops or at anyone for that matter. — Caleb (@C_BryantPearson) June 28, 2020

Looks like the people of San Diego were holding off on the riots until the body cam footage was posted, so good for them. We also wonder if Joe Biden will pop up and ask if the police couldn’t have just shot the “unarmed” man in the leg or something.

