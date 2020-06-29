Of course we’re talking about the St. Louis couple who brandished firearms at “peaceful protesters” who knocked down a gate and marched through their private property. Plenty of lefties can’t believe that they haven’t been arrested yet for pointing guns at people, but as The Federalist reports, left-wing think tank president Jerry Taylor wouldn’t have waited for the police. In a now-deleted tweet, he says he would have rushed the couple, beaten their brains in, and not apologized either.

Jerry Taylor, the head of the Google-funded, left-wing think tank Niskanen Center, wrote on Monday that he’d like to “beat the brains in” of the St. Louis couple who defended themselves from violent trespassers over the weekend. https://t.co/MxXEiPPldw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 30, 2020

Here’s the since-deleted tweet from Mr. Tough Guy:

For a couple of racist lunatics, they sure to contribute a lot to Act Blue:

So it turns out the gun-toting couple: -Supports BLM

-Are Democrats

-Are representing a victim of police brutality. The media is going to have a hard time comprehending this since they spent all of last night and this morning smearing them. https://t.co/FCfrlclXm1 pic.twitter.com/FfRxl3CHdP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 29, 2020

Would Taylor have dodged the bullets, disarmed both the husband and wife, and then taken turns beating their brains in?

I'd like to see him try. — Justice coming SQQN⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ronnuke) June 30, 2020

Where does he live? — Sue Spofford (@salsanbluechips) June 30, 2020

The peaceful protesters should visit his block — CD (@JPowsPrintrrr) June 30, 2020

That's scary. Good thing they're armed. — Nells (@Nells51) June 30, 2020

Something tells me these two ain’t just gonna stand still while Jerry Taylor beats their brains in, lol. — KCarlson: Credulous Boomer Rube 🇺🇸 (@Quintlexia) June 30, 2020

My, wonder why people may want to arm themselves… — WTF Fed Up (@FedUpWTF) June 30, 2020

Those that attempt to beat the brains in of someone holding a firearm have a high probability of getting shot. Google it — ooohhh nooooo (@DelawareSold) June 30, 2020

Insofar as they are armed with guns, I suspect I know how that would turn out. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) June 30, 2020

Of course he would. Leftists hate people who can defend themselves — YungNLeveraged (@yungNleveraged) June 30, 2020

Jerry Taylor is an American environmental activist and policy analyst. Taylor is the president of the Niskanen Center, a Washington, D.C. based think tank that advocates for market environmentalism and the adoption of a carbon tax system to combat global warming. — Debbie #WWG1WGA (@debbiered15) June 30, 2020

Weird. Why won’t he just do it? — Matt Reaves (@TherealReavus) June 30, 2020

And I’m guessing you’re looking at the reason he won’t. — Droopydrawers (@jayfrAncisbee) June 30, 2020

Just saw a picture of Jerry. He better bring some help — joe massa (@chartertiger) June 30, 2020

That lawyer gal would kick Jerry Taylor's ass without a gun. — Walter Q Melon (@WalterQMelon) June 30, 2020

Unhinged. — Doom Merchant (4ft 7in, 1mm) (@kevro1776) June 30, 2020

So let’s get this straight. Despite dubious trigger and muzzle discipline, no one was hurt and no property damage occurred. Yet some ivory tower liberal wants to beat their brains out? Where’s the logic? — Swimming Pigs (@PigsSwimming) June 30, 2020

Did someone report him? — Senior Trumpette 50 (@LynneCleary3) June 30, 2020

Yeah, Twitter, that sure sounds like hateful language.

