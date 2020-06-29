Of course we’re talking about the St. Louis couple who brandished firearms at “peaceful protesters” who knocked down a gate and marched through their private property. Plenty of lefties can’t believe that they haven’t been arrested yet for pointing guns at people, but as The Federalist reports, left-wing think tank president Jerry Taylor wouldn’t have waited for the police. In a now-deleted tweet, he says he would have rushed the couple, beaten their brains in, and not apologized either.

Here’s the since-deleted tweet from Mr. Tough Guy:

For a couple of racist lunatics, they sure to contribute a lot to Act Blue:

Would Taylor have dodged the bullets, disarmed both the husband and wife, and then taken turns beating their brains in?

Yeah, Twitter, that sure sounds like hateful language.

