First: Yes, we did use the sexist word “hysterical” in the headline on purpose, because we’ve collected so many videos now of young white girls screaming at black cops who just don’t appreciate what they’re doing for them that it could be its own spin-off site.

As Twitchy reported, the Emancipation Monument (or Lincoln statue) in D.C. did not come down as promised by activists at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the fight goes on as people argue that the statue either depicts a black man on his knees before Abraham Lincoln, or it depicts a black man breaking free of his chains and standing free with thanks to Lincoln.

The girl in this video goes into the screamers hall of fame for laying into a black man who’s in favor of keeping the statue up. “Who paid for it?” he asks her repeatedly as she rants, obviously getting to the point that it was freed slaves who donated to erect the monument.

“Why are you protecting it?!” BLM activist gets into a verbal exchange with an older black guy who was speaking up against tearing the statue down.#emancipationstatue pic.twitter.com/4crUOJhDFP — Sagnik Basu (@_sagnikbasu) June 27, 2020

“Who paid for the statue?” he asks. I don’t think she knows. https://t.co/QcPHJmqiok — Walter Olson 😷 (@walterolson) June 27, 2020

That answer will be awkward — Garfield’s Ghost (@Occamsreznor) June 27, 2020

She has no idea who paid for it. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 27, 2020

Many protesters seem to think that their intense emotions and (often) misinformed opinions are the same as good reasons and compelling moral arguments. In my opinion, this is not good for the cause and it’s not good for righteous and necessary social progress. https://t.co/htrnjBMvsZ — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) June 27, 2020

There's something bizarre about a spoiled white kid lecturing a Frederick Douglass re-enactor about racial injustice. I guarantee they've experienced more of it than she can imagine. She'd do well to listen & respect these gentlemen. Heck, she might even learn something. — Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) June 27, 2020

No she won’t. Her mind is closed. That’s the model. There is only one side and she KNOWS she’s on it. — PegLeg (@PegLegPilot) June 27, 2020

What a grown baby. My god. People do not have the right to act that way. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) June 27, 2020

Someone get her a blanket and a binky… — William J. Woodhull (@WJW440) June 27, 2020

Look at the utter disrepect. People never chastened their kids, never taught them manners. Now they're screaming at black people saying they just don't get it. Liberal parenting is no parenting. How dare these punks scream in anyone's face, much less those they pretend to support — Terry (@IrishTea1) June 27, 2020

The level of disrespect to her elders is her first damn problem. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) June 27, 2020

How dare he contradict a middle class college educated white liberal female. What could a black gentleman at least twice her age possibly know about racial discrimination? #BlackMobsMatter — Conservatarian (@z56po) June 27, 2020

This is not a "verbal exchange" Screaming in a man's face while repeatedly lunging towards him is assault and attempting to incite violence — Mad as Ell (@mad_as_ell) June 27, 2020

Seriously disturbing how violently upset she is but when confronted calmly to explain she melted down further when she couldn't. She's legit unstable. Irrational. And embarrassing the way she spoke to the men who showed nothing but class and kindness towards her. — Missy Warren (@LadyJuliana1969) June 27, 2020

As we said, hysterical.

I’d love to know which college she attended and what her major was. Any bets? — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) June 27, 2020

I hate her voice so much. — Cheeky Blonde (@cheekyblondee) June 27, 2020

Anyone can tell you whether they are a spiritual person or a clinical psychologist, that the first step to healing and growth is forgiveness. Yet the left are perpetuating harbored feelings of resentment and saying that is necessary. It’s sick actually — Martina Markota (@MartinaMarkota) June 27, 2020

They claim to be against hate, but in this whole ugly episode, I see only one side hating…and it is obvious who it is. — Jerry Alcorn (@JerryAlcorn71) June 27, 2020

The irony is most of these statues they're tearing down, are actually people that fought for their freedom to do what they're doing. Many of them saved thousands , if not millions of people. They don't teach history in school any longer, that's a problem. They learn on Instagram — Really? (@irishrose0022) June 27, 2020

I really like those two older gentlemen. History lovers AND on the side of the angels! Doesn’t get any better than that. — Todd Brecount (@thebeardedfool) June 27, 2020

Absolutely NO respect for the older gentleman by the belligerent young lady. She's has no self respect as well. BLM is hanging their hats on clowns like this to move their cause forward? — Gionfriddo (@gionfriddo47) June 27, 2020

It's like trying to reason with a hyena. — Tracy Bigari (@WICommonSense) June 27, 2020

#BlackLivesMatter has no respect for its elders, for culture, for history, for peace, or for our future prosperity. They're communist toddlers. — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) June 27, 2020

This reflects the failure of our education system & values at home. Many, especially the younger generation, do not know how to have conversations and only react emotionally which leads to flawed perspectives. There’s a reason they say listen to your elders. — Perez-Roura (@Perez_Roura) June 27, 2020

They’ve been taught that disagreements equal hatred. No middle ground. Your ideological opposition is an enemy. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 27, 2020

Damn how in the hell could anyone live with that screeching monster? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 27, 2020

They don't. That's why she's out there roaming the streets looking for purpose 😂 — Not Plato (@luckylastword) June 27, 2020

So two elderly gentlemen stand before the statue, trying to share their insights, their experiences, their wisdom, and this individual can only scream at them. All bluster and zero substance. — wait what (@waitwhatweird) June 27, 2020

Why can’t these black men appreciate that she’s fighting for them?

Update:

Here’s some more bonus footage of the same man:

Anyway, here’s Don Folden, a DC tour guide, making a case for keeping the statue. Glenn wouldn’t let him speak because he’s “old.” pic.twitter.com/7FiiXYXOwD — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) June 27, 2020

