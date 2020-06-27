The Washington Post has a political analysis piece out taking on President Trump’s claim that Democrat cities are the most dangerous cities in America — just look at the number of recent shootings in Chicago and New York and Baltimore.

TRUMP: Every mayor of a dangerous city is a Dem

ME: Trump will say it’s fake news to note that’s not literally true but the more interesting issue is why cities, safe or not, are so Dem

LEGIONS OF BOZOS: You’re fake news for saying it’s not literally truehttps://t.co/v9syJryC5O — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 27, 2020

If you’re a member of the legions of Bozos who say it’s not literally true, keep in mind Philip Bump’s finding that “two of the mayors of cities with the most reported violent crimes overall, though, are independents and one, the mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., is a Republican. Among the 20 cities with the most violent crime per capita, one isn’t a Democrat: the independent mayor of Springfield, Mo.”

So technically, cities run by Democrats and independents are the most dangerous, along with one Republican-run city: Jacksonville, Fla.

This is all in the same report pic.twitter.com/o2l3skBNYD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2020

Those blue lines represent violent crime in Democrat-run cities; gray indicates cities run by independents, and that one red stripe is Republican-run Jacksonville. Do you get it now, you legions of Bozos?

For tweet embedding purposes, here is the graph cited in The Washington Post's report titled: “Trump keeps claiming that the most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats. They aren’t.” pic.twitter.com/FeAskhbnDM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2020

They literally aren’t, thanks to those two independents and one Republican.

Democracy dies in darkness, indeed. — Semper Invictus (@DontChaseLies) June 27, 2020

Looks like @washingtonpost needs to change their slogan to '#Democrats Die in the Darkness' as they bury the lede. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) June 27, 2020

It's almost like the mainstream news media is comfortable blatantly lying. — Just Use A Pen, or a Can of Spray Paint. (@justuseapen) June 27, 2020

How do you see that chart and still write the headline? — Christopher Wright (@AyesToTheWright) June 27, 2020

How do they get away with that?! — SkolVikingsGuy (@SkolVikingsGuy) June 27, 2020

Because people are lazy and stupid. I'm sorry, but it's true. Lest say 100k saw the article. 99,988 will just read the headline and take it as truth. The rest will actually read the article. We get all our information one soundbite or headline a time. — DuskyDriver (@fishin4bogey) June 27, 2020

Can this even be called gaslighting anymore — Johannes de Silentio (@LucksGeoff) June 27, 2020

So, the 1 Republican near the bottom of the list is enough to negate the "ALL" premise. You seldom see an argument this weak. This is god tier reaching for anything to disprove the statement. — OK Karen (@skree2009) June 27, 2020

Yeah. There is one that isn't so they can call him out on a technicality — Mark Espy✝ (@Monkey_MarkP) June 27, 2020

Per the top image, it's not "all" the most dangerous cities, it's just the top ten… 🤦‍♂️ — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) June 27, 2020

Point of arguing is to present an argument to the contrary, not to confirm your opponent's argument. @washingtonpost — 𝕸𝖆𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖔𝖗 (@ManofColor1) June 27, 2020

It’s so blue 🤣 — Mary 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lambMI2020) June 27, 2020

That's a lot of blue. — Zack Stewart (@Zdstew3) June 27, 2020

At this point, the @washingtonpost slogan “Democracy dies in darkness” is not cautionary, but aspirational. — King George V (@metebelis_3) June 27, 2020

I feel like someone got fired for leaving that graph in. — Pupdadmn (@joshdadmn) June 27, 2020

Lol. It’s funny every time I look at it. It sometimes gets me mad, then I laugh and wonder how it got to print. — Carolyn (@D1sTrAcTiOnBeKy) June 27, 2020

Journalistic malpractice Exhibit #5,234,908 — Hacker Holdings LLC 🖖 (@HoldMyGlencairn) June 27, 2020

What a stretch.

