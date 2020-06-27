The Washington Post has a political analysis piece out taking on President Trump’s claim that Democrat cities are the most dangerous cities in America — just look at the number of recent shootings in Chicago and New York and Baltimore.

If you’re a member of the legions of Bozos who say it’s not literally true, keep in mind Philip Bump’s finding that “two of the mayors of cities with the most reported violent crimes overall, though, are independents and one, the mayor of Jacksonville, Fla., is a Republican. Among the 20 cities with the most violent crime per capita, one isn’t a Democrat: the independent mayor of Springfield, Mo.”

So technically, cities run by Democrats and independents are the most dangerous, along with one Republican-run city: Jacksonville, Fla.

Those blue lines represent violent crime in Democrat-run cities; gray indicates cities run by independents, and that one red stripe is Republican-run Jacksonville. Do you get it now, you legions of Bozos?

They literally aren’t, thanks to those two independents and one Republican.

What a stretch.

