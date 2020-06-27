As Twitchy reported Friday, Rep. Lynn Cheney posted a photo of father and former Vice President Dick Cheney wearing a Stetson and a coronavirus mask and added the hashtag, #realmenwearmasks:

It didn’t take long for Sen. Rand Paul to channel his father and go in for the burn:

Agreed.

Rand Paul: Giving Twitter the content we crave.

