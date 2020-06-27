As Twitchy reported Friday, Rep. Lynn Cheney posted a photo of father and former Vice President Dick Cheney wearing a Stetson and a coronavirus mask and added the hashtag, #realmenwearmasks:

It didn’t take long for Sen. Rand Paul to channel his father and go in for the burn:

I liked your dad’s original mask better! https://t.co/fPLMc4Vwce pic.twitter.com/tZ0b0F90Rq — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 27, 2020

TROLL LEVEL = MASTER! 😂🔥 — DIGITAL PATRIQT ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@qanonwhitehat) June 27, 2020

Legend — Hannah Cox (@HannahCox7) June 27, 2020

Hahahah savage! — Daren Wiseley (@ddubindaclub) June 27, 2020

🔥🔥🔥 — Life is Never Easy (JFK) (@NotRealLife1) June 27, 2020

👍🤣👍🤣👍🤣 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 27, 2020

Real men aren't globalist — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) June 27, 2020

OH SNAP! SHOTS FIRED! Rand is up in FULL FORM! — iLL Resolve System⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@iLLResolveSys) June 27, 2020

Be careful. I hear he's pretty good with a shotgun. — Jason B (@Jason071978) June 27, 2020

Ohh yeah….. pic.twitter.com/mitI7CSlYA — Bernie for Politburo 2024 (@FuTB12) June 27, 2020

We need a new segment for "Friends of #SassyWithMassie" highlighting other great Senators' sick burns like this one! — Birdie (@BirdieSenpai) June 27, 2020

This is the funniest thing I think I’ve ever seen on Twitter — Naturalist Capitalist (@ReedCoverdale) June 27, 2020

Rand dropping some bombs of his own — Don Sather (@DonSather2) June 27, 2020

Sweet burn. — Brian Nichols (@iamriandimes) June 27, 2020

Agreed.

Not cool. Darth Vader is awesome. — … (@MeldricktheMage) June 27, 2020

Rand wins tweet of 2020~Beast mode! — Tracy_V (@Storm_22xoxo) June 27, 2020

Burn!!! Love it. — Awake and Saved (@jlw2288) June 27, 2020

Rand Paul: Giving Twitter the content we crave.

Related: