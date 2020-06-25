1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones is most currently the author of a piece in the New York Times Magazine arguing for reparations, but the Federalist has discovered a 1995 letter to the Notre Dame Observer in which she concludes that she doesn’t hate the “barbaric devils” with white skin, because she understands whites constantly need to prove their superiority due to something lacking in their nature.

This deranged and racist nutjob, who all but called for genocide against millions of people based entirely on their skin color, is currently writing the history curriculum that will be taught in your children's schools. She is a vile and hateful bigot. https://t.co/28ui4NSV5Y — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 25, 2020

That’s an important point: The 1619 Project, even though it’s been called out by historians for factual inaccuracies, has already been integrated into classrooms across the country.

Jordan Davidson writes about that 1995 letter to the editor:

Hannah-Jones claims Africans arrived in North America long before Europeans, but that unlike Europeans, Africans befriended and traded with the indigenous people. She claims pyramids in Mexico are a symbol of said friendship. She then moves to the present and argues that white people today still take advantage of other people. “The descendants of these savage people pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community,” she writes. She ends her letter by pitying the author she was responding to and claiming that white people still struggle with a supremacy complex. “But after everything that those barbaric devils did, I do not hate them,” she wrote. “I understand that because of some lacking, they needed to [sic] constantly prove their superiority.”

Well, it’s nice to know she doesn’t hate whites despite everything they’ve done.

It's almost as if they're begging us to homeschool our kids. — Kracthor The Prolife-inator (@krackthor) June 25, 2020

At this point what choice do parents have? Yank their children out of the school systems and home school until they can find an academic institution worthy of their children. Is there a better choice? — Jean Paul Zodeaux (@JeanPaulZodeaux) June 25, 2020

Not my school. — Clearly Cleary (@cleary_clearly) June 25, 2020

My kids will no longer be in those schools! — MomsgonnabeRight (@MomsgonnabeR) June 25, 2020

That's just not acceptable. At all. — Aurora Evangeline 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@AuroraEveFL) June 25, 2020

If my child was school-age, they would be home schooled. Between masks social distancing and rewriting our history, I would not let them touch my child. — KatieQ (@CRH1343) June 25, 2020

If you're a conservative parent, consider your school choices carefully or home school. — Sam Jay (@Sammyj51228208) June 25, 2020

Won’t be taught in my child’s school. I can guarantee it. — Austere Media Bubba (@bell315159) June 25, 2020

Homeschooling is the best and safest way to go after 2020 — Once A Proud Virginian (@OnceVirginian) June 25, 2020

#1619Project teaches our children that America is irredeemable racist and evil. It is in our DNA. It promotes black victim-hood and helplessness. It promotes white self-loathing. It also teaches that capitalism is a form of slavery–a brief for socialism. — Wayne Sida (@neurosidafex) June 25, 2020

She is a hateful bigot, that rewrites history to fit her warped. Narrative. — Joey (@Joey08842532) June 25, 2020

She’s a massive racist and people are letting her get away with it. — CarlaVegas (@CarlaNVegas) June 25, 2020

In case you missed it, here’s Hot Air’s John Sexton with an excerpt from the contemporary piece on reparations:

There's a lot of intentional obscuring of facts in this brief paragraph from Nikole Hannah-Jones' piece on reparations. I don't suppose anyone cares though. pic.twitter.com/Du25aiSIU7 — John Sexton (@verumserum) June 25, 2020

BLM supporters simply erase the facts that don't fit so they can present the narrative they prefer. That's how you get people chanting "hands up, don't shoot" at protests years after we learned the incident that prompted that slogan never happened. — John Sexton (@verumserum) June 25, 2020

