1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones is most currently the author of a piece in the New York Times Magazine arguing for reparations, but the Federalist has discovered a 1995 letter to the Notre Dame Observer in which she concludes that she doesn’t hate the “barbaric devils” with white skin, because she understands whites constantly need to prove their superiority due to something lacking in their nature.

That’s an important point: The 1619 Project, even though it’s been called out by historians for factual inaccuracies, has already been integrated into classrooms across the country.

Jordan Davidson writes about that 1995 letter to the editor:

Hannah-Jones claims Africans arrived in North America long before Europeans, but that unlike Europeans, Africans befriended and traded with the indigenous people. She claims pyramids in Mexico are a symbol of said friendship.

She then moves to the present and argues that white people today still take advantage of other people.

“The descendants of these savage people pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community,” she writes.

She ends her letter by pitying the author she was responding to and claiming that white people still struggle with a supremacy complex.

“But after everything that those barbaric devils did, I do not hate them,” she wrote. “I understand that because of some lacking, they needed to [sic] constantly prove their superiority.”

Well, it’s nice to know she doesn’t hate whites despite everything they’ve done.

In case you missed it, here’s Hot Air’s John Sexton with an excerpt from the contemporary piece on reparations:

